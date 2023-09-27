"Chris Gayle or Kieron Pollard toh yaha ek ungli se 6 maar denge"- Top 10 funny memes as Nepal break multiple records against Mongolia in Asian Games

Nepal broke a plethora of records during the first Group A match against Mongolia at the Asian Games on Wednesday (September 27) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

They registered a thumping 273-run victory against Mongolia to get their campaign off to a sensational start. Nepal batted first in the contest and amassed 314 runs in 20 overs, losing only three wickets, as it marked the very first instance of a 300-plus total in a men's T20I match.

Their number three batter Kushal Malla scripted history by becoming the fastest-ever centurion in T20Is, reaching the milestone in just 34 balls. Rohit Sharma and David Miller held the record previously, having hit a century off 35 balls.

Middle-order batter Dipendra Singh (52 in 10 balls) scored the fastest-ever T20I fifty off just 9 deliveries. Nepal bowlers then skittled out Mongolia cheaply for just 41 runs in 13.1 overs and completed a dominant win to commence their journey at the Asian Games.

Fans took note of Nepal's record-breaking performance against Mongolia on Wednesday at the Asian Games. They expressed their views on the contest by sharing some hilarious memes.

One of the fans reacted to the game saying:

"Chris Gayle or Kieron Pollard type players toh yaha ek ungli se six maar denge (Players like Chris Gayle or Kieron Pollard will hit sixes with just a finger)."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Asian Games Men's T20I 2023: Schedule of remaining matches

Four teams, namely, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin their campaign by playing the Quarter-final games directly in the first week of October. Here's the schedule for the remainder of cricket tournament at the ongoing Asian Games:

Match 2 - September 27: Cambodia vs Japan, 11:30 AM (IST)

Match 3 - September 28: Malaysia vs Singapore, 6:30 AM (IST)

Match 4 - September 28: Mongolia vs Maldives, 11:30 AM (IST)

Match 5 - September 29: Cambodia vs Hong Kong, 6:30 AM (IST)

Match 6 - September 29: Singapore vs Thailand, 11:30 AM (IST)

Match 7 - October 1: Maldives vs Nepal, 6:30 AM (IST)

Match 8 - October 1: Hong Kong vs Japan, 11:30 AM (IST)

Match 9 - October 2: Thailand vs Malaysia, 6:30 AM (IST)

Quarter-Final 1 - October 3: India vs TBC, 6:30 AM (IST)

Quarter-Final 2 - October 3: Pakistan vs TBC, 11:30 AM (IST)

Quarter-Final 3 - October 4: Sri Lanka vs TBC, 6:30 AM (IST)

Quarter-Final 4 - October 4: Bangladesh vs TBC, 11:30 AM (IST)

Semi-Final 1 - October 6, 6:30 AM (IST)

Semi-Final 2 - October 6, 11:30 AM (IST)

Third place playoff - October 7, 6:30 AM (IST)

Final - October 7, 11:30 AM (IST)