Chris Gayle set to feature at the US Open T20 tournament

The "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle is all set to make his mark felt in the US Open T20 tournament. It is set to be played from December 15-20 at the Central Broward Regional Park in Fort Lauderdale.

The Jamaican-born southpaw will be making his US Open T20 debut in this edition of the tournament. He will play for the Atlanta Param Veers alongside some other big names.

Gayle's last appearance on the big stage was in the recently-concluded IPL 2020, where he played for the Kings XI Punjab franchise. The 41-year-old made quite an impact and reminded everyone why he is still one of the best in this format of the game.

The Atlanta Param Veers side will be led by Rayad Emrit, who captained the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL 2020. The side also boasts of some other West Indies T20 stars - pacer Kesrick Williams and all-rounder Fabian Allen.

The latest entrant into the fray of US cricket, Corey Anderson, will also get his first taste of cricket in the US, with the US Open T20.

Watch all the matches live on @maqtv as he plays at the one and only US OPEN CRICKET 2020! From December 15-20, 2020 at the Central Broward Regional Park #Usopen #cricketinusa #coreyanderson #usanationalchampionship #maqt10 #cricket #cricketcouncilusa #usacricket pic.twitter.com/YcunjZaU4v — US OPEN CRICKET (@cricketusopen) December 5, 2020

Atlanta Param Veers squad: Rayad Emrit (capt), Chris Gayle, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Darpankumar Patel, Damian Ebanks, Wayne Parnell, Fabian Allen, Maquino Mindley, Kissoondath Magram, Gath Garvey, Steven Taylor, Delray Rawlins, Corey Anderson, Kesrick Williams, Every Dyer, Mark Parchment, Heer Patel and Ishmael Parchment.

US Open T20 will feature a total of eight teams split into two groups

The 12th edition of the US Open T20 promises to be highly-exciting, as it has already attracted a lot of international stars. The US Open T20 will feature eight teams split into two groups.

Group A: Somerset Cavaliers, Samp Army, US All Stars, Punjab Blues

Group B: Atlanta Param Veers, 22 Yards, Afghan Zwanan, Brampton Pacers

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. US Open T20 kicks off on December 15th and will conclude with the finals scheduled to be played on December 20th.