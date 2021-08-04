Chris Gayle visits the Pakistan dressing room after T20I series

After the recently concluded T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle visited the Pakistan dressing room and shared some warm words with the opposition players.

The video released by Pakistan Cricket showed Gayle engaging in some banter with the Pakistan dressing room. Some other West Indies and Pakistan players could also be seen engaging in conversations about the game as well.

Babar Azam and Nicholas Pooran were seen sharing some thoughts on the game while the Pakistan skipper was also spotted carrying a West Indian jersey. This might have been Dwayne Bravo's after it was announced that the T20 legend would play his last game on home soil.

The four-match T20I series was repeatedly interrupted by rain and saw three games washed out. This meant that Pakistan, courtesy of their win in the second game, won the four-match rain-curtailed series 1-0.

The Universe Boss visited the Pakistan dressing room at the end of the #WIvPAK T20I series 👊👊👊#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/7ZkCEHEJsu — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 4, 2021

West Indies and Pakistan are set to go head-to-head in a two-match Test series

Pakistan and West Indies last played a Test match against each other in 2017.

West Indies and Pakistan are two of the most unpredictable sides in the shorter formats of the game, which is why fans expected an exciting T20I series. However, after a disappointing rain-marred series, the focus will shift to the longest format of the game.

The last time the two sides met in a Test series was in 2017, Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq and his compatriot Younis Khan got a memorable send-off in a thrilling Test series that went down to the wire.

With just an over to play to force a draw in the Test series with both sides tied at 1-1, fans witnessed Shannon Gabriel's infamous "brain fade" moment. He slogged a thickish inside edge onto his stumps off Yasir Shah's bowling to give Pakistan a memorable victory.

