Chris Woakes takes a sharp catch of his bowling to remove Karun Nair and bag his first wicket of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England pacer Chris Woakes finally entered the wickets tally by dismissing Karun Nair on Day 4 of the opening Test against India at Headingley in Leeds on Monday, June 23. The speedster held onto a spectacular catch of his bowling as Nair walked back for 20 runs off 54 balls, comprising three boundaries.

Notably, Woakes took 39 overs in the match and the 15th over in the second innings to get amongst the wickets.

The dismissal came in the 86th over of India’s second innings. Woakes bowled a fuller length ball outside off stump, and Nair leaned forward to drive it past mid-off. The right-handed batter, however, played it straight back to the bowler, and Woakes reacted within seconds to complete a good return catch in his follow-through.

With the wicket, England bagged two wickets in as many overs as Brydon Carse removed centurion KL Rahul in the previous over.

With the dismissal, Karun Nair failed to leave a mark on his Test comeback after seven years. The 33-year-old previously departed for a duck in the first innings.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant stole the show as Team India in command against England on Day 4

Centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant put India in the driving seat against England on Day 4 of the Test opener. Rahul smashed 137 runs off 247 balls with the help of 18 boundaries. Meanwhile, Pant hit 118 off 140 deliveries, in an innings laced with three sixes and 15 boundaries. The duo together stitched a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 344/6 after 88 overs in their second innings, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease. The tourists have extended their lead to 350. Meanwhile, Brydon Carse has been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging three wickets so far.

India will be looking to score as many runs as possible since Ben Stokes-led side easily chased down 378 against India when the two teams last met in England in Birmingham in 2022.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

