"Clear no ball," "Nothing behind the line"- Fans react as umpire adjudges Sai Sudharsan out despite close no ball call in India 'A' vs Pakistan 'A'

Sai Sudharsan's dismissal in the ongoing India A vs Pakistan A match in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final has sparked a massive debate on social media platforms.

Sudharsan handed a catch to wicket-keeper Mohammad Haris off Arshad Iqbal's bowling in the ninth over of the match.

While the ball did touch Sudharsan's bat before going to the wicketkeeper, the umpires stopped the India 'A' opener to check for the front-foot no-ball. It seemed a close call. Eventually, the third umpire ruled in favor of the bowler and adjudged Sudharsan out.

Fans on social media felt that Arshad Iqbal had overstepped, and some opined that the benefit of doubt should have gone to the batter. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

India lose the first wicket in the final. A very close call on no-ball.India lose the first wicket in the final. pic.twitter.com/sLzFt7TMeC

Shubman Gang @ShubmanGang @mufaddal_vohra Sai got robbed, umpiring now a days 🫡

Muazz Shaail @xShaail @mufaddal_vohra Debatable tbh. Seems like the foot is overstepping the line :/

Pooh @ThodaYehThodaWo @mufaddal_vohra Umpiring right across the board is poor these days and what makes it worse is that these umpires dont even get penalised!

Babu Bhuyan @bhuyanbipra21 @mufaddal_vohra It is a clear no ball 🧐

Viswesh Parameswaran @viswesh_param01 @mufaddal_vohra But there's nothing behind the line

Yasin @Yasin__Yasin @mufaddal_vohra The rule is , exact time of landing on heels counts. Foot gets stretched after landing. Picture seems to be after landing. So if heel is behind line, not a no ball, otherwise it is.

Sai Sudharsan had scored a 100 against Pakistan 'A' earlier in the competition

India 'A' skipper Yash Dhull asked Pakistan 'A' to bat first in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final 2023 after winning the toss at the P Sara Oval. When the two teams met in the group stage of the competition, India 'A' bowled Pakistan 'A' out for just 205 runs.

However, Pakistan 'A' batters came with better preparation this time as they ended up scoring 352 runs in 50 overs. Tayyab Tahir smashed a century for the Boys in Green, while opening batters Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub recorded a half-century each. Riyan Parag was the pick of the bowlers for India 'A' with figures of 2/24 in four overs.

Chasing 353 to win the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final, Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma helped India 'A' get off to a good start.

They added 64 runs in 8.2 overs before a short delivery from Arshad Iqbal got the edge of Sudharsan's bat and went to wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris. Sai Sudharsan, who scored a hundred against Pakistan 'A' a few days back, got out for 29 runs.