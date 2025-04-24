Colin Munro accuses Iftikhar Ahmed of chucking and sparks outrage in Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match [Watch]

Islamabad United batter Colin Munro accused Multan Sultans all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed of chucking during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match. The two teams were up against each other in Multan on Wednesday, April 23.

The incident took place in the 10th over of Islamabad United's chase. After Iftikhar bowled the third ball of the over, Munro made gestures with his hand to accuse Iftikhar of chucking.

The move by Munro sparked outrage. It did not sit well with Iftikhar, who was visibly angry and walked up to the on-field umpire with whom he had a heated argument. Meanwhile, Multan Sultan's skipper Muhammad Rizwan also stepped up to have a word with Munro.

Eventually, a few other players from Multan and the umpires had to step in to put an end to the argument between the two.

Watch the moment in a video posted on X below:

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans comprehensively in their PSL 2025 clash

Multan Sultans batted first in the PSL 2025 clash against Islamabad United. Riding on a half-century from Usman Khan (61 off 40), they managed to post a total of 168/5 on the board from 20 overs.

In reply, Islamabad were in complete control of the chase right from the beginning. Colin Munro played a crucial knock at the top, where he scored a 28-ball 45, hitting five boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 160.71.

Andries Gous played a magnificent knock to ensure that they got over the line with ease. He struck an unbeaten 80 off just 45 balls, hitting six boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 177.78.

They wrapped up the chase in just 17.1 overs, winning with nearly three overs and as many wickets to spare as well. With another comprehensive win, Islamabad continue their unbeaten run in PSL 2025.

They have further strengthened their position and continue to remain at the top of the table with five wins from as many games, gathering 10 points with an impressive net run-rate of +2.328.

