"Come out of this premature retirement!" - Bollywood actor's stunning request to Virat Kohli after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Bollywood and television actor Nakuul Mehta has urged Virat Kohli to come out of retirement amid the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series against England. His request came after the Shubman Gill-led Indian side secured a historic 336-run victory over the hosts at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Kohli, who drew curtains on his decorated 14-year-long Test career earlier this year in May, lauded India's performance at Edgbaston. The ace batter wrote on X:

"Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch."

Reacting to Kohli's post, Mehta remarked that it felt 'strange' to see the former India captain comment on matches like other retired cricketers. He opined that the 36-year-old would have enjoyed an imperious run on the English pitches.

Urging Virat Kohli to come out of Test retirement, Mehta wrote:

"Feels so strange to see a Kohli tweet like the other retired cricketers. He should/could have been playing and making a pile of runs on these English pitches. Come out of this pre mature retirement!"

Team India captain Shubman Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match at Edgbaston for his superlative batting exploits. He registered scores of 269 and 161 in the encounter. On the bowling front, right-arm pacer Akash Deep finished with a stunning 10-wicket haul across two innings.

India bounced back brilliantly after the five-wicket defeat in the opening Test at Headingley, Leeds. The five-match series now stands evenly poised at 1-1.

"No wonder he misses that dressing room feeling" - Jonathan Trott comments on Virat Kohli's post after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

After Virat Kohli's X post on India's victory, former England batter Jonathan Trott suggested that the star cricketer was missing the Indian dressing room. He asked if there was a possibility of persuading the seasoned campaigner to make a comeback.

Trott said on Sony Sports Network (quoted as saying by Hindustan Times):

"Coming back to Virat Kohli's tweet, no wonder he misses that dressing room feeling. I sometimes wonder how quickly that feeling comes back after you give up the game. Doesn’t he live in St. John’s Wood or nearby? Can he not be persuaded to come back?"

With Shubman Gill performing admirably as India's new No. 4 in Test cricket, Trott opined that Kohli would not have any problem in batting at No. 3 or No. 5.

"I’m sure he would have liked No. 5 or 3," he added.

Meanwhile, the third Test of the five-match Test series between England and India will be played at Lord's, London, from July 10 to 14.

