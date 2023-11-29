"Comeback of the KING"- Fans react after Kane Williamson hits his 29th Test century in opening Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson played a fluent knock of 104 (205) on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday (November 29) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh batted first in the match and managed to score a decent total of 310. The Kiwis then lost both their openers with just 44 on the board. Kane Williamson played an anchoring knock and stabilized their innings by building partnerships with middle-order batters.

He displayed great temperament in spinning conditions and took his side ahead. He went on to score his 29th Test century before departing in the 81st over. Williamson now has four centuries in his last four Test matches.

Fans were delighted after witnessing Williamson back in action in Test cricket after some time. He entertained everyone with an elegant century in tricky foreign conditions. Fans heaped praise on him for playing a crucial knock.

New Zealand batting all-rounder Glenn Phillips picks up four wickets to restrict Bangladesh to 310 in the first innings

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat in the contest. Mahmudul Hasan Joy (86) hit a fine half-century at the top of the order and laid down a decent platform for the hosts.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (37), Mominul Haque (37), Nurul Hasan (29), and a couple of other batters got starts, but none could convert them into substantial knocks.

As a result, Bangladesh got bundled out for 310 in 85.1 overs. Part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips was the pick of New Zealand bowlers as he ended up with four wickets. Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, New Zealand managed to reach 266/8 in 84 overs at Stumps on Day 2. Kane Williamson was the protagonist with a magnificent century, while Daryl Mitchell (41) and Glenn Phillips (42) played handy knocks. Kyle Jamieson (7*) and Tim Southee (1*) were at the crease when bad light forced the umpires to end the play on the second day of the 1st Test.