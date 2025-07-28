"Comes close to them and scolds them" - India Women legend picks a similar captaincy trait between her and MS Dhoni

Indian Women's cricket legend Mithali Raj cheekily picked a similar captaincy trait between herself and MS Dhoni. She recalled being calm on the field as a leader just like Dhoni.

Dhoni, among India's most successful captains, is well regarded for his calm and composed nature on the field. However, he has been seen having a word with his players often in the middle. Mithali Raj revealed that, just as the former captain, she does not shout at the players on the ground but goes close to them.

"I have spoken very little to him. Players tell Dhoni comes close to them and scolds them, I also do the same thing. I look at the players in a way where they get to know I am angry, or I go close to them and tell them. I don't shout on the ground. He has also never shouted a lot on the ground. The captains now don't run to the players but shout from where they are," she said in an interview with The Lallantop. (2:48:00)

As far as captaincy records are concerned, Mithali led India in eight Tests with three wins, just one defeat, and four draws. She led in 155 ODIs, winning 89 with a win percentage of 57.41 percent. Mithali also led the team in 32 T20Is with 17 wins and 15 losses.

Mithali Raj reveals interaction with Indian legend Rahul Dravid

Mithali Raj also revealed an interaction she had with Indian legend Rahul Dravid during her playing days. She was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Mithali was unaware that Dravid was watching her bat from behind as she was training. She revealed that once the training was done, he asked her to come talk to him and gave her a suggestion too.

"Once I had spoken to Rahul Dravid at the NCA. I was doing a drill and I did not know he was standing behind and watching my batting. After the batting, he just told me to meet him before I left. Then I went to him and he suggested me another drill. It was more about the batting skills that we discussed. Again, he is quite a reserved person," she recalled. (2:49:48)

She is among the most successful women's cricketers across the globe. The right-hander piled on 7805 runs from 232 ODIs, averaging 50.68 with seven centuries. In T20Is, she scored 2364 runs at an average of 37.52 with 17 half-centuries.

