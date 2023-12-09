"Coming back from Mars"- Fans troll Bangladesh after their dismal loss in 2nd Test against New Zealand on a raging turner 

Bangladesh suffered a four-wicket loss against New Zealand in the second Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The two-match series ended in a draw as both teams won one match each.

The hosts batted first in the contest and were bundled out for 172 in 66.2 overs on Day 1. Left-arm orthodox spinners Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel scalped three wickets apiece for the Kiwis side on a surface, which assisted turn from the game's first hour.

New Zealand managed to score 180 in the second innings and secured a slender lead of eight runs. Glenn Phillips (87) played a counter-attacking knock and single-handedly kept the visitors in the hunt. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam took three wickets each for the hosts in the bowling department.

Bangladesh were then skittled out for 144 in the third innings and set a target of 137 runs. In response, New Zealand managed to chase down the total in 39.4 overs on Day 4 (December 9) and drew the series.

Glenn Phillips (40*) was the star yet again for the Kiwis as he anchored the chase well with a mature knock. Mitchell Santner (35*) supported him well with a handy cameo.

Here are some reactions to Bangladesh's innings on X (formerly Twitter):

"It was a bit of a scrap there and nice to come out on the right side" - New Zealand captain Tim Southee after victory against Bangladesh

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee reflected on a hard-fought win and said:

"It was a bit of a scrap there and nice to come out on the right side of it. I think the guys trusted the way they played. Phillips and Santner played aggressively and that was different to the plans by other batters. It was only a matter of time before some ball would have your name on that."

He added:

"The innings of Glenn Phillips in the first innings kept us in the game. It's not easy when expectations are there of things happening quickly. The bowlers stuck to their plans and got their reward. It is always nice when you win. Show the fight and put in a performance like this."

This was also the first Test win for New Zealand on Bangladesh soil in 15 years.

