Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Updated Points Table: Updated after ENG-W vs NZ-W CWG 2022 clash - August 5, 2022

England Women and New Zealand Women faced off in the last group game of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition 2022. This fixture took place at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision backfired as none of the batters got going as they failed to adapt to the conditions.

Only two batters managed to get to double digits as they managed to score only 71 in their 20 overs. The English bowlers picked up seven wickets in total, with Katherine Brunt, Issy Wong, and Sarah Glenn finishing with two apiece.

England had a shaky start to the chase, losing Danielle Wyatt (on one) in the very first over. Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey resurrected the innings and it helped them chase down the total with ease. They lost three wickets but got across the line in the 12th over to finish at the top of the Group B. Amelia Kerr picked up two wickets but were unsuccessful in defending the total.

England Women (ENG-W) finish at the top of Group A

Updated Points Table after the conclusion of Match 12

Both England Women and New Zealand Women had already sealed a berth in the semi-finals. The winner of the last group fixture will decide the table-topper and the English side displayed a good all-round performance to complete a comprehensive victory to finish at the top of Group A. With this win, they remain unbeaten in the group stages.

The action now shifts to the knockout stages of the competition. The first semi-final will see Australia Women take on the New Zealand Women whereas India Women lock horns against England Women in the second semi-final. Both will be cracking contests as all four sides are deserving teams to qualify for the semi-finals.

