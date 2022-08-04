Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Updated Points Table: Updated after IN-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 clash - August 4, 2022

India Women (IN-W) faced Barbados Women (BAR-W) in the 10th match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India won the game comprehensively to seal a berth in the semi-finals.

Barbados skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bowl first. They didn’t have the best of starts as they conceded 50 runs in the powerplay though they got rid of Smriti Mandhana early. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues put up a solid stand for the second wicket.

The stand helped them lay a platform for a strong finish. Rodrigues scored an unbeaten fifty (56* off 46 balls) and a good knock from Deepti Sharma (34* off 28 balls) helped India post 162 on the board, losing four wickets.

The Barbados’ batters faltered in the chase and only two batters managed to get to double digits as they were restricted to 62 at the end of their 20 overs. Renuka Singh ran through the top-order of Barbados side as she picked up four wickets and set up a comfortable 100-run win for her side.

India Women (IN-W) cruise past Barbados Women (BAR-W) to seal a berth in the semi-finals

Updated points table of Group A after the conclusion of match 10 between IN-W and BAR-W

It was a comprehensive performance from the Indian side against Barbados. In what was a must-win game for both sides, the Women in Blue emerged victorious and qualified for the semi-finals. They finished second behind Australia in Group A.

The Indian side will face the winner of the game between England and New Zealand, who have both qualified from Group B. The match between the English side and the White Ferns will decide who tops their group. They will face off in the last group game on August 4.

