Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Updated Points Table: Updated after NZ-W vs SL-W CWG 2022 clash - August 3, 2022

The eighth match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition 2022 saw New Zealand Women (NZ-W) take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W). Edgbaston in Birmingham hosted the contest. A solid performance from the White Ferns saw them defeat the Lankan Women convincingly.

Coming into this game, Sri Lanka required a win to stay alive in the competition. They lost the toss and New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine opted to bat first.

On the back of contributions from Devine (24), Suzie Bates (34), and a cameo from Lea Tahuhu (20*), the White Ferns posted 147 on the board. Sri Lanka picked up seven wickets in total, with Inoka Ranaweera scalping three of those. Oshadi Ranasinghe also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Chasing an achievable target, the Lankan batters faltered from the start. Only two batters managed to get to double digits as they finished their innings on 102/8, falling short by 45 runs.

Nilakshi de Silva scored 36 but lacked support from the other end. Hayley Jensen bowled a fantastic spell and finished with figures of 3/5 in her four overs, which included a maiden.

A convincing victory from New Zealand saw them seal a berth in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Competition 2022. The win meant hosts England also sealed a berth in the top-four after their win over South Africa earlier in the day.

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) jump to the top of the table of Group B

NZ-W lead Group B after the conclusion of Match 8

A comprehensive win over the Lankan side has helped the White Ferns go to the top of the table, having pipped the English side on net run-rate.

Both New Zealand and England have four points each but the White Ferns have a net run-rate of 1.450 as opposed to 1.251 that of England. Meanwhile, both South Africa and Sri Lanka have been knocked out of the competition after losing both their games.

The table-topper will be decided on August 4 when New Zealand take on England in the final group game before the semi-finals start on August 6.

