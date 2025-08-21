  • home icon
  "Completely lets go of players he doesn't like" - Former India opener's massive statement on Gautam Gambhir ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

"Completely lets go of players he doesn't like" - Former India opener's massive statement on Gautam Gambhir ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Aug 21, 2025 13:17 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir has struggled with up-and-down results since taking over as Indian head coach [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Sadagopan Ramesh slammed head coach Gautam Gambhir for not backing certain players he doesn't like. Ramesh also believes India's recent 2-2 draw in England is overrated, thanks to the side's poor Test results leading into the UK tour.

Team India had lost back-to-back Test series against New Zealand and Australia by 0-3 and 1-3 margins, respectively, before the five-match affair in England.

Talking about Gambhir on his YouTube channel, Ramesh said (4:54):

"He backs the players he likes but completely lets go of those he doesn't. The drawn series in England looks like a great achievement only because we performed poorly in Test cricket over the past year. Because winning consistently abroad had started long back under Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. But now, just the drawn series in England gets looked at as a big achievement in Gambhir's track record."
Even after the 2-2 result in England, Team India has a sub-par Test record since Gambhir took over as head coach last year, winning only five out of 15 matches.

"Gambhir is not backing Shreyas Iyer" - S Ramesh

Sadagopan Ramesh slammed Gautam Gambhir for not backing Shreyas Iyer, who helped him achieve his biggest feat as the Indian head coach - the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. Iyer has been excluded from the Indian 15-member squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, starting on September 9.

The 30-year-old was India's best batter in the middle-order in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, finishing with 243 runs at an average of almost 49 in five games.

"Gambhir's actual biggest achievement remains the Champions Trophy triumph. Shreyas Iyer was the biggest reason for that result. Yet, Gambhir is not backing Shreyas Iyer. Someone like Jaiswal, who is an X-factor player, must play all the formats. Keeping him in the standby is a poor move," said Ramesh (via the aforementioned source).

He concluded:

"Shreyas Iyer produced incredible performances in the same UAE in the Champions Trophy and should be a permanent fixture in India's white-ball teams. Players need to be backed when they are high on confidence and in form and not when they fade away and lack confidence. This is the ideal time to reap the rewards of Iyer's sky-high confidence and form."

Iyer also enjoyed an excellent IPL 2025 season, scoring over 600 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07. Yet, the right-hander continues to miss out on selection to the Indian T20I squad, with his last T20I game coming in 2023.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
