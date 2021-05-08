Concerned with no contracts for Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul, Guyana Cricket Board writes to Cricket West Indies

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has written to Cricket West Indies, seeking a copy of the criteria used to award international retainer contracts to players. GCB has also asked for the report submitted by the selection panel with regards to the contracts.

A few days ago, Cricket West Indies announced international retainer contracts for 18 players for the period July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. Four prominent Guyanese players - Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd and Veerasammy Permaul - were snubbed.

Releasing a statement in this regard, GCB said:

“The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) notes with great concern the information that Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd were not awarded International Retainer Contracts by the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The GCB is also concerned with the non-award of an International Retainer Contract to Veerasammy Permaul.”

The GCB statement said that the board was not informed about the criteria considered for handing out the international retainer contracts. The board added that no explanation was given over why the Guyanese players were not awarded contracts. GCB said in this regard:

“The non-award of International Retainer Contracts to these players by CWI is a matter of extreme concern to the GCB and to the Guyanese public, and the GCB intends to fully investigate this matter.”

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirm the international retainer contracts for the West Indies Men’s Team 2021-2022 season.



Full Report⬇️https://t.co/IC0FkJxjqV — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 5, 2021

Fitness concerns cost Shimron Hetmyer a contract: Cricket West Indies chief selector

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief selector Roger Harper recently pointed out that fitness issues and lack of international cricket hurt Shimron Hetmyer’s chances of landing a retainer contract.

Hetmyer last played a Test match for West Indies in November 2019, while his last ODI game was in January 2020. He has also failed two fitness tests within a year.

Responding to a query from News Room Sport in this regard, the Cricket West Indies head selector said:

“In Hetmyer’s case, he had the opportunity to play the required number of games (and prove himself), but his fitness issues did not allow him.”

Harper added that the performance of a player in the previous year was a major criterion for giving out the contracts:

“We have to appreciate as well that these are performance-based contracts during the evaluation period (April 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021) as well as the selection panel must feel that the players would play a major role or form the nucleus of the various teams going forward.”

Players like Shimron Hetmyer, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas missing from White-ball contract. Shamarh Brooks and Shane Dowrich lose their Red-ball contract respectively with Roston Chase not getting any contract. https://t.co/uRFy3ESwgM — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) May 5, 2021

Newcomers Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva and Nkrumah Bonner were among those awarded international retainer contracts. Former captain Jason Holder was the only one given an all-format contract.