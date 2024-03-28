"Congratulations on T20 World Cup spot" - Fans react to Ravichandran Ashwin's stunning knock in RR vs DC clash of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin impressed many with his batting exploits in the team's Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur on Thursday.

Rajasthan found themselves in a precarious position at the start and were reeling at 36/3 at one stage. The RR think tank promoted Ashwin at No. 5, and the gamble paid off.

The veteran cricketer played a crucial cameo, scoring 29 balls off 19 balls. He dazzled the onlookers, slamming sixes against the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Anrich Nortje.

While Ashwin took some time to get going, he changed gears after being set and lent his side some impetus after a dismal start. Following Ashwin's knock, several fans took to social media, lauding him for the effort.

Ravichandran Ashwin was finally dismissed in the 14th over. He lost his wicket while trying to clear the deep mid-wicket fence off Axar Patel's bowling. However, he failed to get enough distance and was caught by Tristan Stubbs.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Riyan Parag steadied the ship for RR with a 54-run partnership

The onus was on Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin to help their team fight back after losing top order big guns Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Jos Buttler, early in the innings.

The two showcased great composure under pressure, forming a crucial 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket. While Ashwin perished after scoring 29 runs, Parag continued his onslaught and completed his maiden half-century of the season.

The talented youngster remained unbeaten on 84 in 45 balls, his highest score in the IPL. Parag accumulated 25 runs off the final over from Anrich Nortje, helping his team post an impressive 185-run total.

Rajasthan finished 185/5 after 20 overs. For Delhi, Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers, picking up one wicket while conceding just 21 runs from his full quota of four overs.