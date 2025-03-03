Congress leader explains herself after calling Rohit Sharma “fat” during 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Congress leader Shama Mohamed has issued a clarification about her tweet on India captain Rohit Sharma, where she called him 'fat'. She claimed that her comment was a generic one on the fitness of a sportsperson, and not body shaming.

Mohamed further defended herself by saying that she had only expressed her opinion about Rohit Sharma's fitness and captaincy. Apart from calling him fat, she had also called Rohit an unimpressive captain in her tweet on X (formerly Twitter) which was later deleted.

"It was just a generic tweet about a fitness of a sports person. It is not body shaming, it's about the fitness of a sports person. I always believe a sports person has to be fit. So I felt he's a bit overweight and I just tweeted on that. And I've been attacked for no reason, you know. And when I compared him to the other captains, previous captains like Dhoni, or for that matter, Ganguly, Dravid, Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Virat, I put in a statement because I found him, I have the right, it's democracy. What is wrong in saying it? So I just spoke in a generic manner and I fail to understand a democracy. We don't have the right to speak in such a manner," Mohamed told ANI.

Shama Mohamed hails Virat Kohli the captain while clarifying her statement on Rohit Sharma

In her clarification about her comments on Rohit Sharma, the Congress leader also reminded everyone about how Virat Kohli was attacked when he supported pacer Mohammed Shami when they had lost a match against Pakistan.

"Let's not forget how Virat Kohli was attacked when he supported his teammate Shami, Mohammed Shami, when they lost against Pakistan and most of these butts over here started, you know, attacking Mohammed Shami. And Virat, being a captain, a good captain, stood by his teammate," she said in the aforementioned interview.

Mohamed then praised Virat for the way he supports youngsters and lauded the 36-year-old for complimenting opposition players when they do well.

"Virat Kohli, whenever there is a youngster who catches a ball in a match, he goes and hugs him. He leads from the front. He scores runs. You know, he's a, he's a captain of the team. And also let's understand, he always compliments the other person. When there is a opponent who does well, Virat Kohli compliments them, you know. So that is, that is what you have to understand," she added.

