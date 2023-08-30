“Contest between Shaheen and the Indian top three will be decisive” - Brad Hogg on India vs Pakistan clashes 

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg reckons that the contest between Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi and India’s top three will be decisive during the meeting between the rivals in the Asia Cup and the World Cup. Hogg reckons that the match could be won or lost depending on how things pan out during this phase.

India and Pakistan will meet in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A clash in Pallekele on September 2. Depending on the results, they could meet again in the Super Fours and in the final. The arch-rivals will also clash in the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Shaheen was the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/31 as Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets in Dubai in the 2021 T20 World Cup contest. The left-arm seamer got the big scalps of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

In an interview on Revsportz’ show Backstage with Boria, Hogg opined that the battle between Shaheen and India’s top three will be significant again. He said:

“I think Shaheen will have a chance with the deliveries that come in against right-handers. If Pakistan can expose Virat Kohli early in the contest against the new ball in front of Shaheen Afridi, the contest between Shaheen and the Indian top three will be decisive. So, for me, that’s going to be where the game will be won and lost between India and Pakistan.”

Shaheen was less effective when India and Pakistan met at the MCG last year in the T20 World Cup. He went wicketless while conceding 34 runs.

“Pakistan have slight advantage especially with Shaheen Afridi” - Hogg

According to Hogg, Pakistan hold a slight edge over India due to the presence of a left-armer in Shaheen. While admitting that India have a strong batting line-up, the 52-year-old commented:

“Pakistan, with their pace attack, have a slight advantage especially with the left-arm pace of Shaheen Afridi. He is a quality bowler. When you have a left-arm fast bowler who swings the ball with pace and gets them to come in to the right-handers, it does make it difficult.”

Shaheen is currently one of top bowlers in world cricket across formats. He has featured in 27 Tests, 40 ODIs and 52 T20Is, claiming 105, 76 and 64 wickets respectively.