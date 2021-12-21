"Continue to be who you are" - Rohit Sharma shares adorable birthday message for wife Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh turned 34 today and India's limited overs captain took to Instagram to wish her on her special day.

He shared photos of her, as well as of the two of them, and wrote an adorable message for his better half.

"Happiest birthday my one and only. Continue to be who you are, it’s very attractive," he wrote.

Rohit and Ritika completed six years of marriage earlier this month. The two have a daughter named Samaira.

Rohit Sharma ruled out of South Africa Tests with injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Rohit Sharma as the vice-captain for the Test squad during the tour of South Africa.

However, he was ruled out of the three-match series with a hamstring injury. He is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing rehabilitation.

Rohit is still in contention to be fit in time for the ODI series in South Africa that will follow the Test matches. It would be his first assignment as captain in the 50-over format since he replaced Virat Kohli in the role.

Last month, he led India to victory in his first series as full-time T20 International (T20I) captain.

Kohli had stepped down from the captaincy position in the T20I format after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Rohit's absence will be massive in the Test series as he has established himself as one of India's most consistent players since being moved up the order.

Last year, he was India's highest run-scorer in Tests, playing a big role in the home and away series against England.

Also Read Article Continues below

Priyank Panchal has been called up as his replacement in the squad, with KL Rahul named vice-captain in his absence.

Edited by Diptanil Roy