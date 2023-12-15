"Copying the wrong Bobby" - Mohammad Rizwan's viral picture from Day 2 of 1st AUS vs PAK Test draws hilarious reactions from fans

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan managed to be in the spotlight despite not being a part of the team's playing XI for their ongoing Test series opener against Australia at the Perth Stadium.

Rizwan was spotted sitting in the dugout with a paper cup on his head. The picture of him went viral on social media, with many fans comparing him to Indian actor Bobby Deol's character from the recently released movie 'Animal'.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Mohammad Rizwan was left out of the playing XI for the first Test against Australia in favour of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. While Rizwan has been a regular feature in the Men in Green's white-ball teams, he seems to have fallen in the pecking order for the red-ball format.

Darren Lehmann unhappy with Pakistan's decision to leave out Mohammad Rizwan from playing XI for 1st AUS vs PAK Test

Former Australian cricketer and coach Darren Lehmann questioned Pakistan's tactics of giving the nod to Sarfaraz Ahmed over Mohammad Rizwan for the keeper's role in the Test series opener.

Responding to a journalist's tweet about Rizwan being left out of the first session of the Perth Test, Lehmann wrote:

"Why is he not"

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in Perth. Veteran opener David Warner started his farewell Test series on a fantastic note, notching up his 26th Test ton.

The southpaw scored 164 runs. Mitchell Marsh missed out on a well-deserved century, losing his wicket for 90. Pakistan's Test debutant Aamer Jamal was the pick of the bowlers, bagging six scalps.

Australia were ultimately bundled out for 487 in the first innings. Pakistani openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq ensured that their team was off to an impressive start with the bat, forming a crucial 74-run partnership.

Shafique's promising knock of 42 came to an end after he fell to off-spinner Nathan Lyon in the 37th over.