Corbin Bosch creates history, becomes first South African to achieve incredible feat after 23 years during ZIM vs SA 2025 1st Test

All-rounder Corbin Bosch created history with his performance in the first Test of the two-match series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. He became the first South African player to score a hundred and pick up a five-wicket haul in the same Test after 26 years.

Ad

Former South African all-rounder and great Jacques Kallis was the last to achieve the feat back in 2002. Corbin Bosch also became only the fourth South Africa to achieve the feat, joining Jimmy Sinclair (1899), Aubrey Faulkner (1910), and Jacques Kallis (twice in 1999 and 2002).

While the three former Proteas players reached the milestone at home, Bosch became the first South African and the 14th overall to achieve the same away from home.

Charles Kelleway (Australia), Vinoo Mankad (India), Keith Miller (Australia), Richie Benaud (Australia), Collie Smith (West Indies), Pollie Umrigar (India), Bruce Taylor (New Zealand), Sir Ian Botham (England), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Mushtaq Mohammad (Pakistan), Gary Sobers (West Indies), Tony Greig (England) and Paul Strang (Zimbabwe) are the others to have achieved this feat away from home (via India TV News).

Ad

Trending

Botham is the only player who achieved the feat thrice - twice in New Zealand and once in India.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corbin Bosch shines as South Africa register dominant victory over Zimbabwe

In the first Test of the two-match series, Corbin Bosch delivered a brilliant performance as South Africa registered a dominating victory. In the first innings, the Proteas put up 418/9 with Bosch scoring an unbeaten century.

He made 100 runs off 124 balls, hitting ten fours in his knock at a strike-rate of 80.65. Bosch went wicketless as South Africa bowled Zimbabwe out for 251 to take a massive first innings lead. The Proteas then got to 369 in their second innings, setting Zimbabwe a target of 537 runs.

The hosts were cleaned up for just 208 as South Africa went on to win by a massive margin of 328 runs. Corbin Bosch was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 5/43 from his 12 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️