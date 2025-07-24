“Could be the last chance for Shardul Thakur” - Former captain’s stunning claim amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan has said Nitish Kumar Reddy's unfortunate injury has potentially presented India all-rounder Shardul Thakur a last chance to salvage his career. He made his way back into the playing XI for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, and came out to bat in the dying stages of Day 1.

Team India had initially entrusted Shardul Thakur's experience in England, including him in the side over Nitish Kumar Reddy in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds. However, after scoring only 1 and 4 runs in the first and second innings, respectively, and no wickets to his name, he was dropped from the side.

There were no indications that the team were looking beyond Reddy as the youngster made some handy contributions in the two Tests that followed. However, a knee injury during a gym session ahead of the fourth Test ruled the all-rounder out for the remainder of the series.

After not being considered for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series, and Nitish Kumar Reddy's emergence, Thakur's future in international cricket looked bleak. However, following a call-up and an injury crisis, there is room for the senior all-rounder to make an impression.

Michael Vaughan feels that the fourth Test could be the all-rounder's one last chance to stake his claim in the team.

"It feels to me that it could be the last chance saloon (for Thakur). Sometimes, when you are not expected to play, and then you get a chance to play, you produce a bit of magic. He played well tonight with the bat, but his style of bowling on this kind of surface historically has not been that popular," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Shardul Thakur had to come into bat in the latter stages of the final session after Sai Sudharsan's dismissal in the 74th over. He negotiated the last phase of the day with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and finished unbeaten on 19 runs off 36 deliveries.

Vaughan praised the three changes that the Men in Blue made for the fourth Test, especially the brave move to axe Karun Nair and bring Sai Sudharsan back at No.3.

"It was a good move actually (bringing back Sai Sudharsan). I thought at the start of the day's play that it's a bit harsh on Karun Nair, but then I thought you have to look to the future, and he is going to be around the Indian Test team, probably the Indian teams, for a lot more years," he added.

The left-handed youngster was dropped after his debut at Headingley, but found a way to return after just a couple of Tests since Karun Nair was unable to make the most of the opportunities in the first half of the series.

"I genuinely wish he is given a long run at No.3" - Dinesh Karthik on Sai Sudharsan's heroics on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Sai Sudharsan's former Tamil Nadu state teammate Dinesh Karthik remarked that the youngster deserves enough time at No.3 to cement the spot, and urged the team management not to be too harsh with him like earlier in the series.

The left-handed batter has made a massive statement for the No.3 slot over Karun Nair and other candidates with a timely fifty in the first innings of the fourth Test.

"I genuinely wish he is given a long run at No.3, because he is playing in one of the toughest conditions that he is going to face. It was ovecast, it was not easy to bat on Day 1 here, and he did fight it out. In fact, I don't think he brought out a lot of the shots, it was all about defence," Dinesh Karthik said.

Sai Sudharsan scored 61 runs off 151 deliveries, before finding the fielder in the deep with his pull shot attempt off Ben Stokes' bowling. This marks the third time in a row that the left-handed batter has lost his wicket to the England skipper.

