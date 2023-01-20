"Countries like Pakistan should learn and adopt this system"- Salman Butt on India's cricketing structure

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt believes India are capable of producing world-class batters because of their strong domestic structure. He feels the Men in Blue find batters with a temperament to play long innings because they are backed to do so right from age-group cricket.

Shubman Gill became the youngest batter and the fifth Indian to smash an ODI double hundred and Butt feels Pakistan should look at this success and implement changes in their domestic structure.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Salman Butt had to say about Indian cricket:

"Other teams like our own (Pakistan), who struggle to win games while chasing big scores despite coming in a position to win the game, should learn and adopt this (India's system). You need to make such tournaments and let the kids develop their skills. In 5-10 years' time, these skills will automatically be instilled within them."

On this, Butt further added:

"The real credit for such domination from India in the 200-club goes to junior-level cricket, where the batters are committed to playing for long periods. Since there is no pressure of time, your skills to score runs using the right shots and set up the batters to pick wickets get developed more."

Pakistan haven't given priority to longer formats: Salman Butt

Salman Butt believes Pakistan batters of the modern generation lack the temperament to play a long innings because they play shorter formats more during their formative years.

The former cricketer stressed the importance of having the right process in place and stated:

"Our batters score fifties and get dismissed because we have given them 80-90 percent T20 cricket at the junior level and university level. We haven't given priority to longer formats and so they get out playing reckless shots because they just don't have those skills. Gill played such a brilliant knock at such a young age only because of the exposure and the right process that he has got."

Only time will tell whether Pakistan will make some radical changes to their setup.

