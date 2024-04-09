County Championship Division One 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Worcestershire vs Warwickshire (Updated) ft. Kashif Ali and Sam Cook

A total of five matches were played in round one of the County Championship Division One 2024. The first match between Durham and Hampshire was abandoned without a ball bowled. Three of the remaining four matches ended in a draw.

In the second match between Kent and Somerset, the latter elected to bowl first. Kent scored 284 runs in the first innings. In reply, Somerset posted a total of 403 runs in their first innings. Kent declared their innings at 290 runs for the loss of four wickets, and the match ended in a draw.

Surrey won the toss in the third match against Lancashire and elected to bowl. Lancashire were bundled out for 202 runs in their first innings. Surrey could make only 15 runs, and the game ended in a draw due to the rain interruption.

Nottinghamshire took on Essex in the fourth game and elected to field after winning the toss. Essex made 253 runs in their first innings. Nottinghamshire earned a lead of 40 runs and were bundled out for 293 runs in the first innings. Essex declared the second innings on 374 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Nottinghamshire could make only 80 runs in their second innings and lost the match by 254 runs.

Warwickshire elected to bowl in the fifth match against Worcestershire. Worcestershire scored 360 runs in their first innings, while Warwickshire managed 333 runs in their first innings. Worcestershire made 295 runs for the loss of three wickets in the second innings and the match ended in a draw.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Kashif Ali (WORCS) 1 2 - 243 133 121.5 316 76.89 2 - - 27 7 2 JD Libby (WORCS) 1 2 1 139 101* 139 231 60.17 1 - - 15 1 3 JL Denly (KENT) 1 2 - 129 110 64.5 174 74.13 1 - - 15 1 4 JM Clarke (NOTTS) 1 2 - 123 104 61.5 226 54.42 1 - - 19 1 5 DJ Bell-Drummond (KENT) 1 2 1 113 107* 113 178 63.48 1 - - 15 0 6 D Elgar (ESSEX) 1 2 - 106 80 53 201 52.73 - 1 - 17 0 7 TA Lammonby (SOM) 1 1 - 90 90 90 185 48.64 - 1 - 11 0 8 EG Barnard (WARKS) 1 1 - 89 89 89 124 71.77 - 1 - 11 1 9 JDM Evison (KENT) 1 1 - 85 85 85 116 73.27 - 1 - 10 1 10 JJ Bohannon (LANCS) 1 1 - 84 84 84 155 54.19 - 1 - 7 2

Kashif Ali scored centuries in both innings for Worcestershire and amassed a total of 243 runs. He is the leading run-scorer after round one. Jake Libby made a total of 139 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 60.17 and is in second place.

Joe Denly finished in third place after round one. He scored 129 runs in the first game for Kent. Joe Clarke amassed 123 runs in two innings in round one for Nottinghamshire and is in fourth position on this list of the batters with the most runs.

Daniel Bell-Drummond scored 113 runs in two innings for Kent and is the fifth-highest run-scorer.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SJ Cook (ESSEX) 1 2 192 32 15 73 10 6/14 7.3 2.28 19.2 1 1 2 CT Steel (SURR) 1 1 58 9.4 1 25 5 5/25 5 2.58 11.6 - 1 3 JA Porter (ESSEX) 1 2 193 32.1 7 105 5 3/43 21 3.26 38.6 - - 4 LW James (NOTTS) 1 2 222 37 6 115 5 3/85 23 3.1 44.4 - - 5 D Paterson (NOTTS) 1 2 168 28 3 116 5 5/49 23.2 4.14 33.6 - 1 6 DW Lawrence (SURR) 1 1 168 28 2 91 4 4/91 22.75 3.25 42 1 - 7 L Gregory (SOM) 1 2 130 21.4 4 102 4 4/66 25.5 4.7 32.5 1 - 8 C Rushworth (WARKS) 1 2 192 32 5 132 4 3/97 33 4.12 48 - - 9 NG Smith (WORCS) 1 1 126 21 10 49 3 3/49 16.33 2.33 42 - - 10 AW Finch (WORCS) 1 1 84 14 1 56 3 3/56 18.66 4 28 - -

Sam Cook finished with a total of 10 wickets in two innings for Essex and is the leading wicket-taker. Cameron Steel is the second-highest wicket-taker and took five wickets in round one for Surrey.

Jamie Porter took five wickets for Essex and finished as the third-highest wicket-taker. Lyndon James is in fourth place on this list and took five wickets in 37 overs in the first match.

Dane Paterson took a five-wicket haul for Nottinghamshire in the first innings against Essex in round one. He is in fifth place on this list currently.

