County Championship Division Two 2024: Most Runs and Most Wickets after Yorkshire vs Middlesex (Updated) ft. Colin Ingram and Jack Carson

Four Division Two matches from the 2024 County Championship came to a conclusion on Sunday across four venues. The 41st match of the season between Leicestershire and Glamorgan turned out to be a draw at Cardiff, where the latter fetched crucial points owing to a huge 299-run first innings lead.

In Bristol, Northamptonshire seized batting and bowling points after dismantling Gloucestershire for just 125 in a rain-marred draw.

The match between Sussex and Derbyshire at Hove witnessed the former claiming a huge win by an innings and 59 runs. Daniel Hughes and captain John Simpson played starring roles with the bat before bowlers Jack Carson and Jaydev Unadkat steamrolled Derbyshire twice within four days.

Boosted with 160s from Jonny Bairstow and George Hill, Yorkshire amassed 601/6d and gained a 79-run lead over Middlesex at Leeds. The match was eventually declared a high-scoring draw after four days of action, with Yorkshire taking home five crucial Division Two points.

County Championship Division Two 2024 Most Runs

Rank Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Colin Ingram (GLAM) 8 13 3 1072 257* 107.2 1716 62.47 5 3 - 136 11 2 Ryan Higgins (MIDDX) 10 14 2 1063 221 88.58 1573 67.57 5 2 1 121 15 3 James Bracey (GLOUC) 10 16 3 973 207* 74.84 1350 72.07 4 2 1 120 12 4 Adam Lyth (YORKS) 11 18 1 957 129 56.29 1560 61.34 4 4 - 135 5 5 John Simpson (SUSS) 11 17 3 932 205* 66.57 1655 56.31 4 2 2 106 8 6 Emilio Gay (NHNTS) 10 17 1 919 261 57.43 1340 68.58 2 4 1 117 2 7 Sam Northeast (GLAM) 11 21 5 915 335* 57.18 1591 57.51 3 1 4 100 6 8 Peter Handscomb (LEICS) 10 14 2 894 139* 74.5 1576 56.72 3 6 - 113 1 9 Leus du Plooy (MIDDX) 11 17 2 886 196* 59.06 1392 63.64 2 5 - 99 7 10 Cameron Bancroft (GLOUC) 10 16 1 792 184 52.8 1472 53.8 3 2 1 85 2

Colin Ingram and Ryan Higgins both scaled the 1,000-run mark through their latest Division Two outings for Glamorgan and Middlesex, respectively. While Ingram takes the top spot among the leading run-scorers with 1,072 runs, Higgins jumped to number two on the table with 1,063 runs.

James Bracey (973 runs) slipped from the top to number three on the batting charts after his lackluster appearance for Gloucestershire. Adam Lyth (957 runs) and John Simpson (932 runs) both rose to number four and five, respectively.

Owing to a lack of action of late, Emilio Gay (919 runs) slipped from number two to number six on the batting charts, and he is followed by Sam Northeast at number seven with 915 runs.

Peter Handscomb (894 runs) climbed back into the top ten, finishing eighth on the rankings. Leus du Plooy dropped four spots to ninth place with 886 runs, while Gloucestershire's Australian player Cameron Bancroft fell from ninth to tenth with 792 runs from 16 innings.

County Championship Division Two 2024 Most Wickets

Rank Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Jack Carson (SUSS) 11 17 1774 295.4 62 941 41 6/67 22.95 3.18 43.26 2 3 2 Ben Coad (YORKS) 9 15 1522 253.4 61 662 38 6/30 17.42 2.6 40.05 1 2 3 Ben Sanderson (NHNTS) 9 15 1815 302.3 67 912 37 6/64 24.64 3.01 49.05 1 3 4 Toby Roland-Jones (MIDDX) 9 15 1656 276 49 955 37 6/58 25.81 3.46 44.75 1 4 5 Marchant de Lange (GLOUC) 6 12 1296 216 37 808 30 6/49 26.93 3.74 43.2 - 2 6 Ollie Robinson (SUSS) 9 17 1658 276.2 77 845 30 4/42 28.16 3.05 55.26 2 - 7 Scott Currie (LEICS) 9 13 1299 216.3 33 765 27 5/64 28.33 3.53 48.11 - 1 8 Jordan Thompson (YORKS) 9 15 1296 216 40 765 27 5/80 28.33 3.54 48 1 1 9 Mason Crane (GLAM) 10 16 1754 292.2 28 1211 27 5/99 44.85 4.14 64.96 1 2 10 Ethan Bamber (MIDDX) 10 17 1837 306.1 56 985 26 4/68 37.88 3.21 70.65 1 -

Jack Carson’s 11-wicket haul for Sussex helped him climb from number five to become the most successful bowler of the County Championship Division Two 2024 with 41 scalps.

Ben Coad (38 wickets) and Ben Sanderson (37 wickets) swapped positions to be ranked number two and number three respectively after the four latest Division Two results.

Toby Roland-Jones dropped from first to fourth place on the rankings with 37 wickets, while Marchant de Lange climbed a rung to fifth with 30 wickets. Ollie Robinson, who has 30 wickets, is ranked sixth on the bowling charts.

Scott Currie and Jordan Thompson also swapped positions to take seventh and eighth spots respectively for claiming 27 wickets each in the season. Mason Crane and Ethan Bamber retained themselves at number nine and ten positions for hauling 27 and 26 wickets, respectively.

