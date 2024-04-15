County Championship Division Two 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northamptonshire vs Middlesex (Updated) ft. Sam Northeast

A total of four games were played in the second round of the County Championship Division Two. Interestingly, all four encounters ended in draws.

In the fifth game of the campaign, Glamorgan posted 237. Alex Thomson scalped a seven-wicket haul. In response, Derbyshire posted 198, while Mason Crane picked up a four-fer.

In the third innings, Glamorgan racked up 361-7 declared. Chris Cooke amassed 126*. Alex Thomson continued his good form, picking up a fifer. In their chase, Derbyshire could score 225-3 before the game ended in a draw.

In the sixth game, Yorkshire posted 326, courtesy of Shan Masood's 140. Zaman Akhter scalped a fifer. In response, Gloucestershire could score 263. Ben Coad and Matt Milnes scalped three wickets apiece.

In the third innings, Yorkshire notched up 434-6d, courtesy of Adam Lyth's 113-run knock. In the fourth innings, Gloucestershire scored 405-6 before the game ended in a draw.

Moving to the seventh contest, Leicestershire smacked 338. Fynn Hudson-Prentice scalped a fifer. Sussex, in response, amassed 694-9 declared, with John Simpson (205*) and Tom Haines (108) scoring important knocks. In the third innings, Leicestershire could score 86-1 in 24 overs before the game ended in a draw.

Moving into the eighth game, Northamptonshire scored 552-6d, thanks to Emilio Gay's 261-run knock. In response, Middlesex posted 553-2, courtesy of Max Holden's 211*, Leus du Plooy (196*) and Nathan Fernandes (103). Eventually, both sides settled for a draw.

County Championship Division Two 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SA Northeast (GLAM) 2 4 2 360 335* 180 474 75.94 1 - 1 38 6 2 EN Gay (NHNTS) 2 3 - 286 261 95.33 435 65.74 1 - - 28 1 3 MDE Holden (MIDDX) 2 2 1 264 211* 264 511 51.66 1 1 - 21 0 4 TJ Haines (SUSS) 2 2 - 241 133 120.5 316 76.26 2 - - 33 1 5 JL du Plooy (MIDDX) 2 2 1 233 196* 233 269 86.61 1 - - 18 4 6 RF Higgins (MIDDX) 2 1 - 221 221 221 360 61.38 1 - - 21 2 7 A Lyth (YORKS) 2 3 - 221 113 73.66 272 81.25 2 - - 37 2 8 CA Ingram (GLAM) 2 3 1 213 132* 106.5 323 65.94 1 1 - 21 4 9 JA Simpson (SUSS) 2 2 1 208 205* 208 303 68.64 1 - - 23 5 10 LA Procter (NHNTS) 2 3 - 206 92 68.66 530 38.86 - 2 - 19 2

Sam Northeast continues to lead the batting standings with 360 runs. Emilio Gay (286) is second. Max Holden (264) is third, while Tom Haines (241) descended from third to fourth.

Leus du Plooy (233) moved up to fifth. Ryan Higgins (221) slid from second to sixth at an average of 221. Adam Lyth (221) slipped from sixth to seventh at 73.66.

Colin Ingram (213) glided down from fifth to eighth slot. John Simpson (208) ascended to ninth, while Luke Procter (206) slid from fourth to tenth.

County Championship Division Two 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AT Thomson (DERBS) 1 2 420 70 10 201 12 7/65 16.75 2.87 35 - 2 2 BO Coad (YORKS) 2 3 360 60 14 153 7 3/43 21.85 2.55 51.42 - - 3 JM Coles (SUSS) 2 4 180 30 6 100 6 3/36 16.66 3.33 30 - - 4 Zaman Akhter (GLOUC) 1 2 177 29.3 1 137 6 5/89 22.83 4.64 29.5 - 1 5 ME Milnes (YORKS) 2 3 231 38.3 9 148 6 4/73 24.66 3.84 38.5 1 - 6 JNT Seales (SUSS) 2 4 348 58 13 208 6 4/86 34.66 3.58 58 1 - 7 FJ Hudson-Prentice (SUSS) 2 4 286 47.4 13 109 5 5/50 21.8 2.28 57.2 - 1 8 JAR Harris (GLAM) 2 3 354 59 18 137 5 3/28 27.4 2.32 70.8 - - 9 MD Fisher (YORKS) 2 3 318 53 9 182 5 3/65 36.4 3.43 63.6 - - 10 BWM Mike (LEICS) 2 2 232 38.4 3 192 5 4/44 38.4 4.96 46.4 1 -

Alex Thomson (12) rocketed to the top spot in the bowling standings. Ben Coad (7) ascended to the second rank. James Coles (6) descended from the top to third at 16.66. Zaman Akhter (6) moved up to fourth at 22.83.

Matt Milnes (6) and Jayden Seales (6) descended from fourth and second respectively to fifth and sixth at 24.66 and 34.66.

Fynn Hudson Prentice (5), James Harris (5) and Matthew Fisher (5) climbed up to seventh, eighth and ninth slots at 21.8, 27.4 and 36.4 respectively. Ben Mike (5) glided down from third to tenth at 38.4.

