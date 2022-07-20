"Coupley only with my rohitaaaa shramaaaa" - Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to Ritika Sajdeh calling him and Shardul Thakur a couple

Yuzvendra Chahal's reaction to Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh's comment on Instagram has left the internet in splits.

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur recently shared an in-flight picture with the leg-spinner as the Men in Blue left for West Indies on Tuesday (July19) for their upcoming white-ball assignment.

The netizens gave their picture a big thumbs up as they showered the post with likes. However, it was Ritika's comment that caught the attention of fans.

Commenting on the picture, she wrote that the two cricket stars looked like a couple. The leg-spinner was quick to respond saying he was loyal to Rohit and hilariously suggested that they were both still a couple.

Ritika commented:

"What a coupley photo"

The Rajasthan Royals spinner responded by saying:

"@ritssajdeh coupley only with my rohitaaaa shramaaaa bhabhi #loyalty ❤️🤣."

Thakur also replied to the comment by mentioning that they looked like partners as they had occupied Rohit and Ritika's seats in the aircraft during the journey.

Chahal's reaction to Ritika's comment

Ritika and Chahal have often entertained their followers with their banter on social media. Furthermore, the spinner shares a great camaraderie with Rohit and likes to pull his skipper's leg by calling him 'Rohitaaa Sharmaaa'.

Chahal a part of India's ODI squad for West Indies tour

The Indian side are scheduled to play eight white-ball games during their Caribbean tour. The three-match ODI series between the two cricketing nations will begin on July 22. All 50-over matches are slated to be played at the Queen's Park Oval.

The teams will then lock horns for five T20Is, beginning on July 29. Shikhar Dhawan will be India's stand-in captain for the ODIs, while Rohit Sharma will return to lead the side in the T20I fixtures.

India's squad for West Indies ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

India's squad for West Indies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

*The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

