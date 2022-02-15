COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan camp as 8 players test positive ahead of Bangladesh ODI series 

A total of eight Afghanistan cricketers and three support staff members have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus ahead of the team's forthcoming three-match ODI series against hosts Bangladesh.

The contingent is currently not under the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) protocols, as the matches are scheduled to begin on February 23. However, according to a Cricbuzz report, the board will provide assistance to the infected individuals from the Afghan camp.

A BCB official recently confirmed that those with mild symptoms will remain in isolation. However, they will be transferred to a hospital if the symptoms are severe. Crizbuzz quoted him as saying:

''They are not under our protocols considering the series will start from February 19. But whatever support they will want now, we will provide that. If the symptoms are mild, then they will be in isolation and if that is not the case, we will have to transfer them to a hospital. But at the moment, they are looking after their own well-being."

Afghanistan's 22-member squad had arrived in Dhaka on February 12. They then moved to Sylhet a day later, where they commenced their preparations for the 50-over rubber.

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials



#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvBD Afghan Atalan have begun their training camp in Sylhet. After a week-long training and conditioning camp, the team will depart to Chattogram to feature in three ODIs against the home side. Afghan Atalan have begun their training camp in Sylhet. After a week-long training and conditioning camp, the team will depart to Chattogram to feature in three ODIs against the home side. #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvBD https://t.co/eKOpEV7yST

The likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who are currently a part of the ongoing Pakistan Super League, are expected to join the squad before the ODI series.

Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh series

The two cricketing nations are set to battle it out in five white-ball matches in Bangladesh. The three-match ODI series is set to begin on February 23 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The other two fixtures will be played at the same venue on February 25 and February 28.

The teams will then move to Dhaka, where they will lock horns in two T20Is, scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on March 3 and March 5.

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials has came out victorious on 3 occasions. While in T20Is, AFG leads by winning 4 out of 7 T20Is between the both sides. Bangladesh has won 2 while one match has been abandoned.

#headtohead Afghanistan has faced Bangladesh in 8 ODIs so far, out of which BD has won 5 whereashas came out victorious on 3 occasions. While in T20Is, AFG leadsby winning 4 out of 7 T20Is between the both sides. Bangladesh has won 2 while one match has been abandoned. Afghanistan has faced Bangladesh in 8 ODIs so far, out of which BD has won 5 whereas 🇦🇫 has came out victorious on 3 occasions. While in T20Is, AFG leads 🇧🇩 by winning 4 out of 7 T20Is between the both sides. Bangladesh has won 2 while one match has been abandoned.#headtohead https://t.co/GU9bBrdc4G

ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Shahid Kamal, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmat Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik

Travelling reserves: Qais Ahmad, Salim Safi

T20I squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Azmat Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Farid Ahmad Malik

