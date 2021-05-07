COVID-19: R Ashwin offers to buy N95 masks for the needy

With the COVID-19 situation worsening in India with every passing day, Indian cricket star R Ashwin has stated that he is willing to help distribute N95 masks to the people who cannot afford them. The all-rounder has also urged citizens to get vaccinated and use double masks to fight the pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India is inching closer to the 21.5 million mark, with over 2 lakh deaths. The country recorded over 4 lakh cases on Thursday, with 3,920 official deaths.

On Friday, R Ashwin tweeted:

“I urge everyone going to get their vaccine shot to keep a safe distance from one another and double mask. (no cloth masks pls). The very point of getting a vaccine is to fight this deadly virus, let’s not make that hopeful idea into a cluster. #COVID19India.”

I urge everyone going to get their vaccine shot to keep a safe distance from one another and double mask. ( no cloth masks pls) . The very point of getting a vaccine is to fight this deadly virus, let’s not make that hopeful idea into a cluster. #COVID19India — MASK UP INDIA ( NO CLOTH MASKS PLS)🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 7, 2021

When a follower cited the high cost of the N95 masks, R Ashwin offered to help the needy masses and said:

"N 95 masks can be washed and reused. I am happy to buy and give it to people who can't afford it! Please let me know ways to distribute them if you or anyone on my timeline knows how."

Regarding the non-availability of slots, Ashwin asked everyone to be patient, citing India’s massive population.

All I can say is please wait till it’s made available for you. We are a country in excess of a billion people. Stay safe and careful till then🙏 https://t.co/38NlqEOHdQ — MASK UP INDIA ( NO CLOTH MASKS PLS)🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 7, 2021

R Ashwin and other Indian cricketers may get Covishield vaccine

Last month, R Ashwin walked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to be with his family, who are coping with the COVID-19 crisis.

With the tournament now postponed due to several players and support staff testing positive for the coronavirus, focus has now shifted to the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand next month.

It is believed that Ashwin and his fellow Indian cricketers would have to be vaccinated individually in their respective localities.

It has been advised that the players should only get Covishield because it is based on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine (a UK product), and they can get the second shot in England itself.

“It is advised that they take Covishield in India because it is based on the AstraZeneca vaccine, a UK product. They may get the second shot in the UK. Getting a different vaccine here is of no use,” Times of India quoted a source.

The WTC final is set to be played at Southampton between June 18-22.