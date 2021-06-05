COVID-19 and tax dilemma could force BCCI to move T20 World Cup out of India: Reports 

While the BCCI is keen to host the upcoming T20 World Cup in India, external factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the current tax predicament could force the board’s hand.

The BCCI has taken time until June 28 to finalize the course of action for the T20 World Cup. Although it will have the hosting rights for the tournament irrespective of the venue, the BCCI may have no option but to move the marquee event out of India.

A BCCI official speaking to ANI confirmed the development and provided the latest updates on the fate of the T20 World Cup.

“The intent is to make sincere efforts to have it in India, but if the COVID-19 pandemic and the tax issue isn’t resolved, we might have to possibly move the tournament out even though we shall have the hosting rights,” the BCCI official explained.

The ICC, in an official release, had stated that a final decision on the host country would be taken later this month. With the COVID-19 pandemic being an unpredictable entity, the BCCI has requested additional time to figure out a solution. The subject of tax exemption from the government is another hotly contested topic, with no decision taken yet on the matter.

BCCI may have to move T20 World Cup to the UAE and Oman

In the event the BCCI opts to take the T20 World Cup out of India, the UAE along with Oman have been touted as possible destinations. Another report from PTI suggested that the BCCI has already communicated the same to the ICC.

“Yes, the BCCI, during the ICC board meeting, has formally asked for a four-week window to take a final call but, internally, they have said that they would like to keep the hosting rights and wouldn’t mind the tournament being held in UAE and Oman,” a BCCI official speaking to PTI suggested.

The report also gave details on how the BCCI plans to host IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup in quick succession in the UAE. The publication revealed that Muscat will specifically be used for the preliminary rounds of the T20 World Cup, thus ensuring that the three grounds in UAE have sufficient time to be in peak condition after IPL 2021 games are held there.

