Barbados Tridents retain nine players; release Rashid Khan

The Barbados Tridents have released eight players from their squad, including Rashid Khan, ahead of the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The former CPL winners do not have a single big name left in their overseas department.

Ahead of the CPL 2021 Draft, the Barbados Tridents declared their list of retained and released players. They let go of overseas stars Rashid Khan, Corey Anderson and Mitchell Santner.

Caribbean players Shamarh Brooks, Ashley Nurse and Jonathan Carter have also lost their contracts.

The retained players' list features the likes of captain Jason Holder, wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope and rising star Kyle Mayers. Here is the full list of released and retained cricketers:

Players retained by Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young.

Players released by Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

The Barbados Tridents won the CPL T20 championship in 2019 but finished fifth the previous season.

The Jason Holder-led outfit could only win three of their 10 matches. Thus, it seems the team management wants some fresh faces in the squad this year.

Rashid Khan was the leading wicket-taker for the Barbados Tridents in CPL 2021

While Corey Anderson and Shamarh Brooks did not have a great season last year, Rashid Khan was the most successful bowler for the Barbados Tridents. The Afghan leg-spinner picked up 11 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 6.85.

All-rounder Mitchell Santner had also done a fine job for the team the previous season. He amassed 145 runs at an average of 48.33 while picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.59.

It would be interesting to see which players Barbados sign to make up for Santner and Khan's absence.