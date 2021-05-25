Barbados Tridents sign Mohammad Amir for CPL 2021

Mohammad Amir will represent the Barbados Tridents in the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the league announced on their official Twitter handle today.

Although Amir has retired from all forms of international cricket, the Pakistani player still regularly features in T20 leagues across the world. He will be in action next month in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he represents the Karachi Kings.

Announcing Mohammad Amir's inclusion in the Barbados Tridents team, CPL T20 wrote on Twitter:

"BREAKING NEWS - The @BIMTridents have signed @iamamirofficial for CPL 2021."

Former South African all-rounder Johan Botha lauded the Barbados Tridents for signing Amir. He left the following comment under CPL T20's tweet:

"Excellent signing!! Still one of the best with new ball in hand, great attitude & team man... wants to be in the contest!"

Looking forward to the new challenge: Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir has never been a part of the Caribbean Premier League before

Mohammad Amir has played 190 T20 matches in his career, picking up 220 wickets at an economy rate of 7.09. He was a member of Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2009.

But the 29-year-old has never been a part of any CPL franchise in his career.

The Barbados Tridents have become the first Caribbean Premier League team to acquire Amir's services. Reacting to the announcement, he wrote on Twitter:

"Looking forward for the new challenge."

Amir will share the dressing room with the likes of Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers and Hayden Walsh Jr. at the Barbados Tridents. The Tridents won the CPL trophy in 2019 but failed to qualify for the second round the following season.

It will be interesting to see if Mohammad Amir's arrival can spark a turnaround in the Tridents' fortunes.