CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Barbados vs Jamaica match 

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) reached its one-third mark with the fixture between the Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Rovman Powell led Jamaica to their second win, and as a result, they are only below league-leaders St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the points table.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, the Barbados Royals were reeling at 30-4 in the powerplay. A surging fifty from Azam Khan and a cameo by Joshua Bishop at the end steered the side to 151-8 in their 20 overs.

Kennar Lewis and Shamarh Brooks were the only batsmen who crossed double figures in the chase, but it was more than enough. Lewis scored a sensational 89-run knock, putting up the highest score of the tournament so far. He was well supported by Brooks at the other end, who remained unbeaten on 47. The duo shared a commanding 93-run partnership for the fourth wicket to seal the win.

CPL 2021 points table

With this win, Jamaica climbed to the second spot in the points table and have the best run rate as well. St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots remain at the top with three straight wins to their name.

Most runs in CPL 2021

After a blistering innings and ending with the highest score in the tournament so far, Kennar Lewis claims the top spot in the run charts. He has a 21-run advantage over second-ranked Sherfane Rutherford, who has made two fifties in three appearances. Despite being in a losing cause, Azam Khan's quickfire half-century propels him to the third spot.

Most wickets in CPL 2021

Ravi Rampaul and Migael Pretorius occupy the top two spots in the wickets charts and are only separated by their economy. Pretorius claimed four wickets that took him from the sixth position to the very top of the pile.

A trio of overseas bowlers constitutes the remainder of the top five wicket-takers. Imran Tahir is the only spinner in the top five places while Mohammad Amir and Isuru Udan occupy the rest of the spots.

