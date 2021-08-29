CPL 2021: Updated points table, most runs, and most wickets after Jamaica vs Barbados match

CPL 2021 continued with Jamaica Tallawahs taking on the Barbados Royals in the sixth match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. Jason Holder led Barbados to their first win since the side's rebranding. The side were victorious by a margin of 15 runs.

The Royals won the toss and elected to bat first. After a bright start, wickets started to tumble in the second half of the powerplay. The latest Rajasthan Royals recruit, Glenn Philipps, took the team out of trouble with a composed fifty and remained unbeaten until the end. He was well aided by Raymon Reifer, who struck a quickfire cameo to post 161 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets.

Much like their opposition, the Tallawahs also lost four wickets in the powerplay. Despite a fighting partnership between Shamarh Brooks and Carlos Brathwaite, the late pyrotechnics were missing, especially with Andre Russell being dismissed for a first ball duck.

CPL 2021 Points Table

Most runs in CPL 2021

The Barbados Royals, having played three matches, have the bulk of batsmen on the run scorers chart and currently occupy all the top three spots. Glenn Phillips seized the number one spot with a run tally of 85 following his fifty. Azam Khan and Shai Hope are tied with 71 runs apiece, but the former gets the preference for the number two spot on he basis of a better strike rate.

Most wickets CPL 2021

Isuru Udana remains at the top courtesy of the five-wicket haul yesterday. Mohammad Amir pipped his new-ball teammate Oshane Thomas to secure second spot. DC Drakes and Migael Pretorious occupy the third and fourth spots respectively.

Edited by Diptanil Roy