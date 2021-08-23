Wolf777 becomes the official title sponsor for the Barbados Royals in CPL T20 2021

With the CPL T20 2021 just around the corner, Wolf777 has made another big announcement. Wolf777, the fastest growing and leading gaming brand has just signed the deal to become the official sponsor for the Barbados Royals in the upcoming CPL series.

Speaking on the occasion, Harry Blackburn, Chief Marketing Officer (Wolf777) said, "We at Wolf777, are celebrating our association with Barbados Royals, the CPL Champions for 2014 and 2019. This marks the beginning of an incredible season. It was evident that our vision to revitalize the Cricket experience for the fans was aligned with the Barbados Royals. Together we wanted to make the CPL T20 2021, an incredibly engaging and entertaining spectacle for the cricket fans and communities."

Barbados Royals recently took to Twitter to announce the collaboration -

📣 We're excited to announce the Barbados Royals' Official Title Sponsor for the CPL T20 2021 campaign. WELCOME to the Royals family @wolf777official ! Great to have you as part of this year's team!



Watch the Barbados Royals from Aug 26 - Sep 15!⁠⁠ 🏏

⁠#BarbadosRoyals pic.twitter.com/svXqcb3Vvg — Barbados Royals (@BarbadosRoyals) August 6, 2021

CPL 2021 will be held from August 26 to September 15 in St Kitts and Nevis. A total of six franchises – Barabaos Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders – will take part in the event. The teams will face each other twice in the league round, with the top four sides making it to the semi-finals.

This year’s edition of CPL 2021 will be significant keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, which will be held in October-November in the UAE. The edition will also feature use of a smart ball with advanced tech features. The smart ball, developed by Kookaburra, comes with an embedded microchip, which can read data like speed and revolutions on the ball.

Barbados Royals have been one of the most successful franchises in the CPL. They have won the championship twice, in 2014 and 2019. Also, they finished runners-up in 2015 apart from being semi-finalists in the inaugural edition in 2013. Former West Indies captain and experienced all-rounder Jason Holder is the captain of Barbados Royals.

Association with Jamaica Tallawahs

Wolf777 is already a title sponsor for another popular team in CPL, Jamaica Tallawahs, association was announced by the team last month on Twitter.

The CPL T20 2021 is scheduled to start on 26 August, with the final on 15 September.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal