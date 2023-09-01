CPL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals match (Updated) ft. Brandon Kings & Jason Holder

The 14th match of the 2023 CPL unfolded between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals on September 1 at Bridgetown, Barbados. It was a day that clearly belonged to the home side as they scripted a memorable comeback after being blown away for just 61 in their previous encounter against Trinibago Knight Riders.

Alick Athanaze stole the show with his pyrotechnics. He was the protagonist behind Barbados Royals' comprehensive win, scoring a staggering 76-run knock and striking at 158.33 to break the back of the chase. The Royals didn't disappoint the jam-packed home crowd tonight, and the entire team looked determined to get back to winning ways.

Earlier, Kyle Mayers bowled a magnificent spell of swing bowling in the powerplay, and then Jason Holder reaped the rewards by keeping it tight, picking up two wickets in his quota of overs. As for Tallawahs, they have lost two games in a row and are surely rueing their lost chances with the ball. They have their task cut out as they prepare to take on a powerful Trinibago Knight Riders squad who are riding high on confidence following their 133-run victory against the Royals.

CPL 2023 most runs list - Brandon King still tops the runs chart

Brandon King made a paltry contribution of 1(6) in today’s game but still managed to retain the top spot with 150 runs to his tally. The top-order batsman for Jamaica smashed 16 fours and 7 sixes batting at a scintillating strike rate of 153.06. His average has substantially dipped after today’s game which now currently stands at 37.5.

Shamarh Brooks has jumped to the second spot after notching up a brilliant score of 78 (41) in today’s fixture. He now has 128 runs in 4 completed innings averaging 42.66 while having a killer strike rate of 150.58.

Martin Guptill has slipped to the third position with 125 runs under his belt averaging 41.66. He has smashed the best individual score of 100*(58) in this year’s CPL and is batting at a killer strike rate of 140.

Keiron Pollard finds himself at the number 4 spot and has amassed 117 runs so far in the tournament. He achieved his best individual score of 46 in this tournament and averages nearly 60 while his strike rate is at an astronomical high of 185.71.

Imad Wasim made some gains following the conclusion of today’s fixture. He chipped in with a useful contribution of 33 (24) to claim the 5th spot in the runs chart. The Pakistani spin-bowling all-rounder averages 38.33 and has piled up 115 runs in 3 innings so far in this competition.

CPL 2023 most wickets list - Jason Holder displaces Salman Irshad from the top of the wickets chart

Holder bowled a tight spell of 2/19 at a jaw-dropping economy rate of 4.25 RPO. He is officially the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 8 wickets to his name. Meanwhile, his average is at an impressive low of 15.75 while his economy rate is around about 8.3 RPO.

Salman Irshad comes second in the wickets table. The Pakistani-born pacer has bagged 8 wickets so far in the tournament which includes his best figures of 4/27. Besides, he averages 18.87 with the ball and has a strike rate of 12.

Qais Ahmad ranks third in the wickets column with 7 wickets in 4 games. He has claimed his best figures of 2/16 so far and averages 18.85 while having a formidable strike rate of 13.71.

Roston Chase slips to the fourth spot in the wickets chart with 6 wickets in 4 matches. The off-spin bowling all-rounder averages only 11 and has bagged his best figures of 3/39 so far in the tournament. Besides, his strike rate stands at a jaw-dropping low of 8 while his economy rate is around 8.25 RPO.

Chris Green has gone on to claim the 5th spot in the wickets column. The South African-born pacer has picked up 6 wickets at an impressive average of 19 while conceding at just around 7.12 RPO.