CPL 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals (Updated) ft. Quinton de Kock & Obed McCoy

The fourth fixture of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons take on the Barbados Royals at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

On winning the toss, the Royals elected to field first. Falcons openers Kofi James (10 off 9) and Fakhar Zaman (17 off 11) departed early. However, Jewel Andrew scored a 35-ball 48, batting at No. 4, hittng three boundaries and two maximums.

Eventually, the Falcons managed 145-9 in their allotted 20 overs. Obed McCoy (3-31), Maheesh Theekshana (2-21) and Jason Holder (2-24) wreaked havoc in the Antigua batting lineup.

The Royals made light work of the chase, reaching their target in 15.3 overs with nine wickets in hand, winning their fourth game of the 2024 CPL in emphatic fashion.

CPL 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Andrew (ABF) 3 3 1 108 50* 54 75 144 - 1 - 10 4 2 Fakhar Zaman (ABF) 3 3 - 100 43 33.33 76 131.57 - - - 10 5 3 N Pooran (TKR) 1 1 - 97 97 97 43 225.58 - 1 - 7 9 4 Quinton de Kock (BR) 1 1 1 87 87* 0 45 193.3 - 1 - 9 5 5 KU Carty (TKR) 1 1 1 73 73* 0 35 208.57 - 1 - 9 3 6 KHM James (ABF) 3 3 - 69 37 23 57 121.05 - - - 7 4 7 Evin Lewis (STKNP) 2 2 - 68 39 34 47 144.68 - - - 5 5 8 M Louis (STKNP) 1 1 - 56 56 56 38 147.36 - 1 - 7 2 9 KR Mayers (STKNP) 2 2 - 45 39 22.5 27 166.66 - - - 3 3 10 Imad Wasim (ABF) 3 2 - 42 40 21 26 161.53 - - - 4 2

Jewel Andrew’s exploits against the Falcons takes him to top spot in the 2024 CPL run-getter list with 108 runs in three matches. He has an average of 54 and a strike rate of 144.

Andrew’s teammate Fakhar Zaman is second with 100 runs in three matches and a strike rate of 131.57. Nicholas Pooran slipped to third from first with 97 runs in one game, with Quinton de Kock (87) and Keacy Carty (73) respectively occupying the next two slots.

Carty moved down to fifth from third. Kofi James and Evin Lewis have scored 69 and 68 runs to respectively occupy the sixth and seventh slots.

Mikyle Louis slipped down to eighth from seventh, having scored 56 runs in one game. Kyle Mayers (45) and Imad Wasim (42) round off the top-10.

CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SK Springer (ABF) 3 3 60 10 - 106 6 4/29 17.66 10.6 10 - - 2 Imad Wasim (ABF) 3 3 60 11 - 80 4 2/28 20 7.27 16.5 - - 3 G Motie (GAW) 1 1 24 4 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 8 - - 4 Obed McCoy (BR) 1 1 24 4 - 31 3 3/31 10.33 7.75 8 - - 5 A Nortje (STKNP) 2 2 48 8 - 66 3 2/37 22 8.25 16 - - 6 RS Primus (ABF) 3 1 12 2 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 10.5 6 - - 7 M Theekshana (BR) 1 1 24 4 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 12 - - 8 Jason Holder (BR) 1 1 24 4 - 24 2 2/24 12 6 12 - - 9 SP Narine (TKR) 1 1 24 4 - 24 2 2/24 12 6 12 - - 10 JB Little (TKR) 1 1 18 3 - 40 2 2/40 20 13.33 9 - -

Falcons speedster Shamar Springer has claimed six wickets to occupy the top spot in the CPL bowling charts, at an average of 17.66, registering tournament-best bowling figures of 4-29.

Springer’s teammate Imad Wasim is second with four wickets. The left-arm orthodox bowler climbed one spot and has had an impressive economy rate of 7.27 throughout the campaign and a strike rate of 16.50.

Gudakesh Motie slipped down to third from second with three wickets and an economy rate of 6.25. Obed McCoy and Anrich Nortje round off the top-5 with three wickets apiece.

Five bowlers - Roshon Primus, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine and Josh Little - have all snared five wickets each after four games. Primus slipped down to sixth from fifth, while Sunil Narine and Josh Little moved down four positions each, respectively.

