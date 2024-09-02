CPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals, Match 4

Barbados Royals cantered themselves to an easy nine-wicket win over Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in match four of the CPL 2024 season on Sunday, September 1. The win helped Barbados Royals claim the top spot on the CPL 2024 points table, as their huge margin of victory places their NRR at a formidable 2.363.

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors lost a rung each. They slipped to number two and number three respectively on the six-team standings despite winning their opening fixtures. The Knight Riders are currently holding an NRR of 2.200 to find themselves ahead of Warriors’ 0.150 by a fair margin.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots also slipped to number four on the table with a win and a defeat each to their credit. Winless Antigua & Barbuda Falcons slumped to their third successive defeat of the season to hopelessly dwell at number five. Bottom-placed St Lucia Kings is yet to play their opening CPL 2024 game.

Trending

Quinton de Kock, Obed McCoy seal big Royals win over Falcons

Barbados Royal won the toss and fielded first. Their bowlers Jason Holder and Obed McCoy jolted the Falcons’ top order with four wickets within the initial eight overs of the match. Royals’ Sri Lankan spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage collected three wickets between them in their respective economical four-over spells. McCoy ended up sealing the spell of the innings by securing figures of 3/31 from his four overs.

For the Falcons, Jewel Andrew top-scored with a 35-ball 48. Roshon Primus then clubbed an unbeaten 16 to steer his side to a respectable total of 145/9 from 20 overs.

In response, Barbados Royals opener Quinton de Kock cracked an unbeaten 87 from just 45 deliveries with nine boundaries and five sixes. He shared a swift 80-run partnership with Rahkeem Cornwall (34 off 20) for the opening wicket. He then formed a fresh stand with Shamarh Brooks (21*).

The Barbados Royals romped to an easy nine-wicket victory in just 15.3 overs to register their opening points of the CPL 2024 season.

