CPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Match 1

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots were involved in a last-ball thriller in the opening match of the CPL 2024 season on Thursday, August 29, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

After 40 overs of high-octane action, it was the Patriots who prevailed by one wicket to take the top spot on the six-team points table.

The Patriots’ margin of victory places their NRR at a narrow 0.050. Antigua & Barbuda Falcons are ranked second on the table after the heartbreaking loss. Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders are the remaining four teams in the competition.

Kyle Mayers wins it for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in CPL 2024 opener

Winning the toss and opting to field first, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots fast bowler Anrich Nortje cleaned up Antigua & Barbuda Falcons opener Teddy Bishop with searing pace early in the innings. Fakhar Zaman (43 off 32) led the Falcons’ counterattacking recovery alongside Kofi James (22 off 24) before both were removed in quick succession by Tabraiz Shamsi and Ashmead Nedd respectively at 80/3.

Jewel Andrew at number five hit an unbeaten 50 from just 30 deliveries to take the Falcons to a competitive 163/4 by the completion of their 20 overs. Fabian Allen cracked an unbeaten 24 off 17 balls during a 61-run partnership with Andrew.

Chasing 164, Andre Fletcher made 25 off 16 balls and Evin Lewis charted a fluent 29 in a fiery powerplay for the Patriots. Kyle Mayers carried on the Patriots' momentum at number three by scoring 39 off 24 balls. Falcons fast bowler Shamar Springer, however, kept halting the Patriots' momentum and picked up four of the first five wickets to fall.

Roshon Primus took two wickets in a tight last over before South Africa's Nortje and Shamsi pulled off a thrilling one-wicket victory for the Patriots off the final ball.

