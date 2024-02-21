CPL introduces Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as new franchise, replacing Jamaica Tallawahs

A new franchise, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, officially replaced Jamaica Tallawahs for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 season. The Tallawahs, who won the league in 2013, 2016, and 2022, were disbanded last year after the owners declared they couldn't operate it sustainably.

The Falcons would be the second franchise based in Antigua. The island was home to Antigua Hawksbills in the first two CPL seasons but they didn't fare too well and were replaced by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2015.

The Falcons will be owned by Kris Persaud, a Guyanese businessman based in Florida, who also owned the Tallawahs. They'll play their home games at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

"We are brand new; we are here, we are ready... let's get ready to play!" Persaud said in a statement. "The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will bring a unique energy and vitality to the CPL. We are ready to fly high and conquer what is before us. We want to establish a winner's culture within the team and also a culture of winning and success off the field - among every individual associated with this franchise and the amazing fans we will have at our special home base at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in lovely Antigua."

"What you are witnessing today as we unveil the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, is something truly special and I want to thank the Government of Antigua & Barbuda, who have worked closely with us to bring the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons to life. Antigua is our home... This country has a rich cricket history and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will create more great history on these shores. It is now time for the Falcons to fly high!." he added.

The 2024 season will now have six franchises - Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago.

CPL remains committed to bringing another Jamaica-based franchise

Tallawahs' rights were sold back to the CPL and the tournament authorities previously promised that they want to bring back another franchise from Jamaica, the biggest island in the Caribbean, from 2025, making it a seven-team tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are the defending champions, beating the Trinbago Knight Riders by nine wickets in last season's final to lift their maiden CPL title.

