CPL 2022 to hold women's tournament alongside men's edition

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a women's edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) alongside the men's tournament this year. It will be the inaugural edition of the women's competition and three teams will compete for the title.

The three sides to compete for the trophy will be Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. The men's tournament will commence on August 30 and end on September 30.

CWI president Ricky Skerrit commented that increasing opportunities for female cricketers has been one of their top priorities and is delighted that their plans have come to fruition. Skerrit remains confident of women players entertaining the fans across the country. Skerrit told Cricbuzz:

"Increasing the opportunities for West Indian women and girls to get involved in cricket is one of CWI's strategic priorities, and we are delighted that we have been able to partner with CPL to further the expansion plans that we had first unveiled in 2019 prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are confident that all women's games will be highly competitive and will add quality entertainment to our fans in the region and around the world."

As per a media release, the event will take place across four countries, with three venues hosting group-stage games and one for the final.

"The addition of a women's event to the CPL has been an ambition for a long time" - Pete Russell

Pete Russell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The competition's CEO Pete Russell thanked CWI for making the women's league possible as it has been on their agenda for a long time. Russell also expects the fans to watch the tournament in person again. He stated:

"The addition of a women's event to the CPL is something that has been an ambition for a long time and we are very pleased that it has become a reality. We would like to thank CWI for working with us to make this happen. The Women's T10 Challenge which took place during the 2019 CPL was a huge success and we are looking forward to the next step forward."

"We are very pleased to confirm the dates for the 2022 tournament and with travel around the world and region becoming easier, CPL will be able to visit more than one country this year, so fans can enjoy it in person once again."

The Caribbean T20 league started in 2013 and the Trinbago Knight Riders have been the most successful franchise with four title triumphs.

