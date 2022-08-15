Cricket Australia aiming for sport's inclusion at Brisbane Olympics in 2032

Cricket Australia has targeted cricket's inclusion in the 2032 edition of the Olympics in Brisbane as part of an ambitious plan to expand participation and keep the game at the vanguard of its sporting culture. CA CEO Nick Hockley aims to make cricket a sport the country can be proud of.

Cricket hasn't been a part of the Olympics since the 1900 Games in Paris. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has shortlisted the sport for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will present the case to the organisers later this month.

Addressing the five-year strategic plan named 'Where the Game Grows', which includes nine targets - one of which is to include cricket at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics - Hockley said (as quoted by The Guardian):

"This strategy contains both a vision and a clear plan for how we can achieve bold, transformative change while also meeting our core responsibilities. I would like to thank everyone across the game for their passion and commitment as we work to unite and inspire everyone to love and play cricket, and in so doing make cricket a sport for all that makes Australians proud."

The ambitious five-year plan unveiled on Monday aims to double the number of children aged between five and 12 playing the game to 210,000 over the next five years, with girls to comprise 60,000 of that count.

The host city in the Olympics can include any sport if the IOC approves it. Brisbane plans to rebuild the city's iconic Gabba cricket ground as a 50,000 seater Olympic Stadium to stage the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2032 Games.

Australia clinch gold medal as women's T20 cricket debuts in Commonwealth Games

The Australian women's team made its mark in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

They clinched the gold medal by beating India by nine runs in a thrilling final in Edgbaston. Captained by Meg Lanning, the Aussies were unbeaten throughout the competition.

