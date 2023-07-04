Cricket Australia have pulled out The Hundred 2023 deals of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh, citing their workload, especially with the 2023 World Cup in mind. A spokesperson stated the board wants the duo fresh for the marquee tournament, especially as they are recovering from injuries.

Maxwell and Marsh were to play for the London Spirits as they had contracts of £125,000 (US$160,000) in place. However, the swashbuckling duo have to sacrifice it as Cricket Australia want them fit and fresh for the 50-over World Cup in India this year and the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the U.S. the following year.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, a Cricket Australia spokesperson said:

"In discussions with both players, it was agreed that with a long campaign ahead, including two World Cups, it's in their best interests to be physically refreshed and at their best for the one-day World Cup and beyond. Both are also coming from recent injuries."

Maxwell and Marsh are arguably key players in Australia's limited-overs side. The pair have the reputation of being the game-changers across facets and are likely to be the first names on the team sheet in the starting XI for the 50-over World Cup.

More top overseas players likely to miss The Hundred 2023 edition

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Aside from the Aussie duo of Marsh and Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Michael Bracewell could also miss The Hundred 2023. Leg-spinner Hasaranga is likely to give it a pass due to it clashing with the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Pakistan's Usama Mir has been lined up as his replacement.

New Zealand's Bracewell, meanwhile, was to turn up for Northern Superchargers on a £75,000 deal, but will not play, having ruptured his achilles. Matthew Short is one of the primary contenders to replace Bracewell.

Trent Rockets are the defending champions of the men's competition while Oval Invincibles are the reigning champs in the women's game ahead of the third edition of The Hundred.

