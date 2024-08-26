Days after announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket, Shikhar Dhawan is now set to feature in Legends League Cricket's 2024 season, which will begin in September. It's an annual franchise-style T20 competition in India that features retired cricketers from all around the world.

Dhawan represented India in 269 international matches since his debut in 2010. His 10,867 runs, mostly as an opener, ranked 12th in the country's all-time chart.

"Taking on this new chapter with Legends League Cricket feels like the ideal progression after my retirement," Dhawan said in a statement. "My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me. I’m eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together."

The competition grew in popularity in 2023 after its first season in 2022. Chris Gayle and now India's men's head coach Gautam Gambhir also played in the last edition.

"We are thrilled to have Shikhar Dhawan join us" - LLC co-founder

Raman Raheja, LLC's co-founder, hoped Dhawan's arrival would enhance the "entertainment" and solidify the tournament's position as a "second innings" for retired players.

"We are thrilled to have Shikhar Dhawan join us," he said in a statement. "His experience and flair will undoubtedly enhance the competition and entertain fans. We look forward to seeing him in action alongside other cricket legends. This will further enhance our position as the 2nd innings for legendary Cricketers".

Dhawan said his goodbyes from senior cricket on Saturday (August 24) in a social media post. He thanked his family members, coaches, and teammates while expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent India at the highest level.

