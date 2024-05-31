Cricket Matters @ T20: A unique event that combines the passion of cricket and power of networking

(Note: This is promotional content)

Ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup clash in New York, a high-profile event, Cricket Matters @ T20, will be held in NY that will blend the passion of cricket and the power of networking. Cricket Matters @ T20, which will take place in New York on June 6, will bring business leaders from the worlds of cricket, sport, arts and entertainment under one roof.

Among the cricket legends who will be speaking at the event include former Australian men’s captain Ricky Ponting, former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, and former English women’s professional cricketer and Director of Women’s Cricket at Surrey Ebony Rainford-Brent

The exclusive event has been divided into three segments. The Captain's Table Luncheon [First Innings] will allow participants to mingle with cricket legends while the greats will also share invaluable knowledge about their careers and success stories.

During The Conference [Second Innings], there will be a detailed discussion on ICC's plans for expanding cricket's global reach and shaping the future of the game.

Closing Cocktails [Stumps] will allow participants to connect with fellow enthusiasts, meet old friends, make new connections and forge partnerships that will drive the love of cricket forward.

