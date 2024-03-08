“Cricket is the number one priority even during health crisis” - Childhood coach on Ravichandran Ashwin’s family

Ravichandran Ashwin’s childhood coach Sunil Subramaniam has stated that the cricketer’s family is completely obsessed with the game. He added that it was not surprising to hear Ashwin's mother Chitra asking the cricketer to go back and play for India even though she was in the hospital.

37-year-old Ashwin is currently playing in his 100 Test against England in Dharamsala. Earlier, during the third Test in Rajkot, he became the second Indian after Anil Kumble to claim 500 Test scalps. However, the off-spinner had to pull out of the Test midway after learning of his mother’s illness.

Ashwin’s mother was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Chennai hospital even as the cricketer completed 500 Test scalps. When the off-spinner came to visit his mother in the hospital, she asked him, ‘Why did you come?’

Speaking to PTI Videos, Subramaniam said that he was not surprised to hear the heartwarming tale.

“I have said this before the whole family is cricket crazy, and cricket is a huge priority there, and everybody is obsessed with the game. It's only that kind of obsession that has carried him and I am not surprised to hear all that. Cricket is the number one priority even during the health crisis," Ashwin’s childhood coach said.

Reflecting on the seasoned cricketer’s long journey, Subramaniam, a former left-arm spinner, asserted that he was confident of his student making it big. While he did not envision Ashwin playing 100 Tests, the former cricketer added that he always knew the Tamil Nadu cricketer would have a long career.

"I had a lot of confidence that he would become a good Test player and a quality Test bowler, first a match-winner for the state then a match-winner for India," Subramaniam said.

"At that time, it was difficult to say that his journey would be this long. As he was on his journey, it became obvious he would have a long career. I'd be lying to say that we think that he is going to end up playing 100 Tests. But, I certainly knew that we had a Test cricketer in the making, and a good one at that," he added.

Ashwin made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2011. He was the leading wicket-taker in the home series, claiming 22 scalps in six innings at an average of 22.9.

“Definitely about three to four years for sure” - Subramaniam on how long Ashwin can carry on

Ashwin is now 37, but is showing no signs of slowing down. On Day 1 in Dharamsala, he ran through England’s lower-order to finish with four wickets. According to his childhood coach, the seasoned off-spinner can definitely play for another three to four years.

"As a player, definitely about three to four years for sure at the international level, and the call will be his after that. He debuted at the age of 25, how long will he be able to play? Because many people in India play cricket, how much competition will he have. If you look at the bowling attack of India in the last five to 10 years, it has become really potent,” Subramaniam told PTI Videos in the interview.

"How long his journey will be? At every stage, he has evolved. And his bowling for the last nine years has been the fulcrum for India," he added.

Apart from 500-plus Test scalps, Ashwin has also picked up 156 wickets in ODIs and 72 in T20Is.

