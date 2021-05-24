Cricket South Africa announces nominations for CSA Annual Awards

The Annual Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards will take place on May 31. Ahead of the ceremony, CSA shared the categories and nominees for the various awards on their social media handles. There are awards for international and domestic cricketers.

David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje and Andile Phehlukwayo have earned nominations for CSA ODI cricketer of the year. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Nortje have been nominated for CSA Test cricketer of the year.

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis has received a nomination in the KFC Streetwise Award for his 199-run knock against Sri Lanka. The category also features Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, George Linde, Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje.

South Africa's rising star Anrich Nortje is also among the CSA Delivery of the Year nominees along with Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Wiaan Mulder and Lutho Sipamla.

Another interesting category in the CSA Awards is the Fans' Player of the Year. Kagiso Rabada, Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Janneman Malan, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anrich Nortje, Kyle Verreynne and Laura Wolvaardt are the nominees for the same.

Anrich Nortje has become a match-winner for South Africa in all formats.

Anrich Nortje seems omnipresent in the categories in which he's eligible to be nominated. The pace bowler has received a nomination for CSA Men's Cricketer of the Year along with Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram.

There are four nominations for the CSA Women's Cricketer of the Year as well. Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt are the four nominees. It will be exciting to see which players win the honors on May 31.

