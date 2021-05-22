Cricket West Indies battling major logistical issues due to COVID-related border closures

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has revealed that they are facing major issues when it comes to arranging flights for players owing to COVID-19-related border closures. The board revealed that transporting players under the circumstances has become a tedious and expensive task.

Border closures have become common across the globe in recent times, with most nations using it as a means to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to a report on guardian.co.tt, some borders in the Caribbean are still closed, limiting flight availability. Cricket operations manager Roland Holder was quoted as telling the website:

“From where we sit, we’ve had to fly persons through the US to get them into various [Caribbean] countries, whether it’s Antigua, whether it’s St Lucia. We’ve had to fly people through the US. There are almost no flights coming out of Trinidad so you can’t put somebody on an airplane on a daily basis and say ‘hey, you need to get to point A or B’ so yes, there are challenges. It’s more expensive, it’s more time consuming. Your journey in some instances will take even longer.”

The report revealed that the West Indies board has been making use of charters to transport players to different tournaments.

Challenge for international teams to reach West Indies

West Indies’ international schedule was thrown out of gear last season owing to the pandemic. This year, they are going to host South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.

Holder has admitted that the tours will be crucial, though they might have to spend additional income on flights. He told Starcom Radio’s Mason and Guest:

“Last year we had no international cricket in the Caribbean so we have one (Sri Lanka) under our belt now. We’re hoping to get these three tours underway which of course would generate some income for us and unfortunately, you may just have to spend some of that income on charter flights and COVID testing etc but it’s the organisation we are. We are a cricket organisation so we need to be putting on cricket.”

Explaining the logistical challenges ahead with respect to the three series, Holder elaborated:

“South Africa can only get as far as St Martin so we have to move them from St Martin into St Lucia. Australia don’t wish to go through the various airports and run the risk of being infected, so they are chartering a flight from Down Under. Pakistan are coming from the UK so they’re somewhat easier. There’s a flight from Manchester that will get them to their first port of entry.”

South Africa will play two Tests and five T20Is in West Indies from June to July. Australia will then take part in a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series. After that, Pakistan will visit West Indies for a five-match T20I series and two Tests.