IPL 2021: List of all players who tested Covid-19 positive 

The BCCI suspended IPL 2021 indefinitely after a COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble of the franchises. Initially, it seemed like the virus had only breached the bubble in Ahmedabad, but soon, a few members of the bubble in Delhi also tested positive.

On May 3, the organizers decided to reschedule the match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Fans hoped the rest of the tournament would happen as per the original schedule.

However, on May 4, the BCCI had to postpone the competition because of cases in multiple teams. Unfortunately, quite a few players contracted the virus during the pre-season and the competition. Here's a list of those cricketers.

1. Devdutt Padikkal - Tested positive for COVID-19 before IPL 2021

All the players had to undergo a seven-day quarantine before entering the IPL's bio-secure bubble. The cricketers were tested regularly during the quarantine period.

A few players returned positive tests, and one of them was Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal.

The rising star rested at home for a few days and recovered quickly. He missed RCB's first match against the Mumbai Indians but was back with a bang. Padikkal recorded his maiden IPL ton versus the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021.

2. Axar Patel

Another player who tested positive for COVID-19 before IPL 2021 began was Axar Patel. The Delhi Capitals all-rounder starred in India's home Test series win against England. However, just before IPL 2021, his COVID test returned positive.

Patel took a bit longer to recover. He tested positive on April 3 and joined the Capitals squad on April 23. In his absence, the Delhi-based franchise had roped in Shams Mulani as a temporary replacement.

3. Anrich Nortje

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje arrived late in India to play IPL 2021. He was busy playing for South Africa in the series against Pakistan. After coming to India, Nortje tested positive for COVID-19.

Luckily, it later proved to be a false positive. Nortje was given permission to come out of quarantine after three COVID-19 tests returned negative.

Unfortunately, Nortje still did not receive an opportunity to play for the Delhi Capitals because of the team combination.

4. Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders' opening batsman Nitish Rana tested positive for coronavirus on March 22. Rana was in isolation for ten days before returning a negative test conducted on April 2.

The southpaw joined the Knight Riders camp soon after and was available to play for them. Rana won the Man of the Match award in his first game of IPL 2021 after scoring 80 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

