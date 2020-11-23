Cricket West Indies considering a reduction of Test matches during the tour to Bangladesh

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerrit has hinted that the board could reduce the number of Test matches during West Indies' tour of Bangladesh. Skerrit cited the revenue related pressure induced by the COVID-19 pandemic for the potential rescheduling.

West Indies was supposed to play three Test matches, three ODIs and T20Is in Bangladesh early next year according to the original schedule. They may end up playing just the two Tests instead.

However, Ricky Skerrit added that this is just an option, and a final call will be taken in the next few days.

“There has been an option to reduce from three to two Tests but it is not finalised yet. It will be finalised within the next few days. The problem is we have to look at it from all perspectives - that of COVID-19, scheduling and cost. These days, the pressures that COVID has brought to world cricket are significant in terms of revenue,” Ricky Skerrit was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

The President assured that the Board is doing everything they can for the West Indies team to play matches at home and away as well, but the pandemic is making the schedules really difficult to implement.

“We are doing everything we can to participate in tours abroad and at home. The COVID-19 pandemic is making it extremely difficult to implement our plans.”

West Indies will send the best available team to Bangladesh, assures Skerrit

Ricky Skerrit also gave his assurances that the West Indies will be sending the best available squad for the tour to Bangladesh. He believes that the tour will be a challenging one considering the differences in pitch and conditions.

“I just want to assure you that we will always send the best available team to any tour that we undertake, including Bangladesh. We believe a tour to Bangladesh is always a challenging tour because it is an environment that’s very different to our own conditions.”

The West Indies team is currently touring New Zealand where they will be playing three T20Is followed by two Test matches.

